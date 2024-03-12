In 2023, the Jets’ season quickly went down the drain once Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. They were forced to play Zach Wilson as their starter again. New York never planned for that to happen and it was a disastrous season. Wilson is moving on this offseason and has asked for a trade. Additionally, Rodgers will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

However, that still leaves New York without a backup QB. After seeing what they got from Wilson last year, the Jets know they need a competent player behind Aaron Rodgers. That is why the team has signed veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million. He started five games over the last two seasons for the New York Giants.

Acquiring a stable backup QB was a top priority for the Jets this offseason. If Aaron Rodgers misses time in the future, the Jets do not want their season to implode again. That’s why New York signed former Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal. Taylor spent the last two seasons backing up Daniel Jones for the Giants. He made five starts last season for the New York and went 2-3. At 34, the only question for Taylor is his durability and staying healthy.

With the Giants in 2023, Taylor fractured his ribs in a loss mid-season to the Jets. That knocked the veteran QB out for several weeks. Once Taylor was healthy, the Giants kept undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as their starter. Taylor eventually replaced DeVito at halftime in Week 16. He started the final two games of the season for the Giants. Now, he’s a member of the Jets and will continue to call MetLife Stadium his home.

Next season, the Jets hope the only time Tyrod Taylor plays is when the Jets have a large enough lead to let backups come in. New York is fully invested in Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB. However, they wanted to address their backup situation and made sure they had someone who could handle the New York spotlight. Taylor provides stability as the backup of the Jets. Something the team struggled to get from Zach Wilson. The veteran QB will turn 35 this summer.