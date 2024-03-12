NFL

The New York Jets have signed QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
In 2023, the Jets’ season quickly went down the drain once Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. They were forced to play Zach Wilson as their starter again. New York never planned for that to happen and it was a disastrous season. Wilson is moving on this offseason and has asked for a trade. Additionally, Rodgers will be ready for the start of the 2024 season. 

However, that still leaves New York without a backup QB. After seeing what they got from Wilson last year, the Jets know they need a competent player behind Aaron Rodgers. That is why the team has signed veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal worth up to $18 million. He started five games over the last two seasons for the New York Giants.

Tyrod Taylor will backup Aaron Rodgers for the Jets in 2024


Acquiring a stable backup QB was a top priority for the Jets this offseason. If Aaron Rodgers misses time in the future, the Jets do not want their season to implode again. That’s why New York signed former Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal. Taylor spent the last two seasons backing up Daniel Jones for the Giants. He made five starts last season for the New York and went 2-3. At 34, the only question for Taylor is his durability and staying healthy.

With the Giants in 2023, Taylor fractured his ribs in a loss mid-season to the Jets. That knocked the veteran QB out for several weeks. Once Taylor was healthy, the Giants kept undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito as their starter. Taylor eventually replaced DeVito at halftime in Week 16. He started the final two games of the season for the Giants. Now, he’s a member of the Jets and will continue to call MetLife Stadium his home.


Next season, the Jets hope the only time Tyrod Taylor plays is when the Jets have a large enough lead to let backups come in. New York is fully invested in Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB. However, they wanted to address their backup situation and made sure they had someone who could handle the New York spotlight. Taylor provides stability as the backup of the Jets. Something the team struggled to get from Zach Wilson. The veteran QB will turn 35 this summer.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

