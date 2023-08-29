In 2022, the New York Giants were slim at WR depth. This offseason, they made a considered effort to improve that part of the roster. One of the players who New York signed to help improve the offense was Jamison Crowder back in March. The 30-year-old only played in four games for the Bills last season after an ankle injury landed him on the IR.

Ahead of the 53-man roster deadline at 4:00 pm EST, the New York Giants cut Jamison Crowder. The Giants finally have enough depth at WR where cutting Crowder was not an easy decision. Additionally, second-year WR Wan’Dale Robinson was activated today off the PUP list.

For the first time in a while, the Giants finally had some tough decisions to make at WR for their 53-man roster

The #Giants are releasing veteran WR Jamison Crowder, sources say. With @RapSheet noting Wan’Dale Robinson is coming off PUP, still a few more moves to get down at that spot. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2023



During the 2022 offseason, the Giants signed Paris Campbell and Cole Beasley were signed as free agents. The Giants already have Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins who are guaranteed locks to make the roster. Not to mention rookie WR Jalin Hyatt who’s emerged as a decent threat in the preseason. Wan’Dale Robinson would be the seventh WR on the roster including all the players just mentioned.

It became a numbers game and Jamison Crowder was right on the edge. In 2021 with the Jets, Crowder played in 12 games and made four starts. He had 51 receptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns. New York has a surplus of slot WRs on the roster and they simply didn’t need another player like Crowder.

The Giants are releasing veteran WR Jamison Crowder. Wan’Dale Robinson is being activated from the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/bIHJvjQXD2 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) August 29, 2023



Ian Rapport of the NFL Network reported that the Giants expect Wan’Dale Robinson to be active in Week 1. Last season as a rookie for New York, Robinson played and started in three games. His season was cut short due to a torn ACL that required surgery. Robinson has yet to put on the pads and play any meaningful football this offseason.

The Giants have less than two weeks before their Week 1 games on Sunday Night Football vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Wan’Dale Robinson will ramp up during that time and get as ready as he can for the season opener. New York would love to have him at their disposal, but they have enough WR depth that they should be just fine.