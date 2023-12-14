Jake Paul faces Andre August on Friday night in his final boxing fight of the year, looking to finish 2023 on a high. ‘The Problem Child’ turned up for Wednesday’s press conference wearing a rare $850,000 Richard Mille RM 11-03 Ivory watch.

Ahead of his fight against Andre August on Friday night, Jake Paul turned up to Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference wearing a highly sought-after and expensive watch. The bespoke Richard Mille RM 11-03 Ivory timepiece is said to be worth in excess of $865,000.

The 26-year-old YouTube sensation is of course a multi-millionaire, hence why he can afford such luxury items. Given Jake Paul’s net worth and huge career earnings, it comes as no surprise to learn that the Ohio man can sport such expensive jewelry.

The watch in question, this Richard Mille timepiece, isn’t just any old watch. It just happens to be one of the rarest and most sought-after watched ever produced by the brand. Richard Mille watches are known to be worth a minimum of six-figures, but Jake Paul‘s is estimated to be worth closer to the $1 million mark.

The brand is favored by celebrities, athletes and multi-millionaires, just like ‘The Problem Child’, for it’s exclusivity and quality. Jake Paul‘s Richard Mille is no exception. His is in fact the RM 11-03 Ivory, featuring a 45mm case in white ceramic and titanium, housing a skeletonized chronograph dial.

The watch is only available to specific VIP clients of Richard Mille, which Jake Paul seems to be. The prize money on offer for Paul vs August means the divisive boxer could even afford another expensive timepiece in the aftermath if he so wishes!

The latest Jake Paul vs Andre August odds suggest an easy night’s work for ‘The Problem Child’. Should Jake Paul win the fight and get his hand raised come Friday night, this could set up mega-fights in 2024 with the likes of KSI or a rematch with Tommy Fury.

If you are interesting in wagering on Friday’s eight-round cruiserweight bout, then check out out exclusive Jake Paul vs Andre August betting picks. Not to mention our free Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream, courtesy of offshore sportsbook BetOnline.

