Jake Paul Flashes $865,000 Watch At Press Conference Ahead Of Andre August Fight

Paul Kelly
Jake Paul faces Andre August on Friday night in his final boxing fight of the year, looking to finish 2023 on a high. ‘The Problem Child’ turned up for Wednesday’s press conference wearing a rare $850,000 Richard Mille RM 11-03 Ivory watch.

Jake Paul Flashes Extremely Rare $865,000 Richard Mille Watch At Press Conference

Ahead of his fight against Andre August on Friday night, Jake Paul turned up to Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference wearing a highly sought-after and expensive watch. The bespoke Richard Mille RM 11-03 Ivory timepiece is said to be worth in excess of $865,000.

The 26-year-old YouTube sensation is of course a multi-millionaire, hence why he can afford such luxury items. Given Jake Paul’s net worth and huge career earnings, it comes as no surprise to learn that the Ohio man can sport such expensive jewelry.

The watch in question, this Richard Mille timepiece, isn’t just any old watch. It just happens to be one of the rarest and most sought-after watched ever produced by the brand. Richard Mille watches are known to be worth a minimum of six-figures, but Jake Paul‘s is estimated to be worth closer to the $1 million mark.

The brand is favored by celebrities, athletes and multi-millionaires, just like ‘The Problem Child’, for it’s exclusivity and quality. Jake Paul‘s Richard Mille is no exception. His is in fact the RM 11-03 Ivory, featuring a 45mm case in white ceramic and titanium, housing a skeletonized chronograph dial.

The watch is only available to specific VIP clients of Richard Mille, which Jake Paul seems to be. The prize money on offer for Paul vs August means the divisive boxer could even afford another expensive timepiece in the aftermath if he so wishes!

 

The latest Jake Paul vs Andre August odds suggest an easy night’s work for ‘The Problem Child’. Should Jake Paul win the fight and get his hand raised come Friday night, this could set up mega-fights in 2024 with the likes of KSI or a rematch with Tommy Fury.

If you are interesting in wagering on Friday’s eight-round cruiserweight bout, then check out out exclusive Jake Paul vs Andre August betting picks. Not to mention our free Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream, courtesy of offshore sportsbook BetOnline.

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
