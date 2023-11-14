Soccer

“I think that no-one defends” – Diego Simeone Claims He Could Win The Title If He Ever Manages A Premier League Club

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Has Been One Of The Top Spenders Since 2013-14
Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone Has Been One Of The Top Spenders Since 2013-14

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has made an interesting claim about the Premier League, saying teams in England are not interested in defending. He also believes that if he ever coached a Premier League club, he would have a real shot at winning the title.

Simeone, who recently signed a contract extension with Atletico Madrid, is one of the longest-serving coaches in Europe. The Argentine tactician has been in charge of the Madrid-based club since 2011 and is contractually tied to them until June 2027. Over the last 12 years, he has taken the club to two La Liga titles and two Europa League trophies, amongst other honors.

Simeone Makes Bold Premier League Claim

Simeone has established Atletico Madrid as a force to be reckoned with, but his reign has not been without debate. Many have criticized Simeone for his team’s alleged ultra-defensive approach, suggesting the tactician had no regard for playing eye-catching soccer.

The coach, however, does not agree with what has been said about his tactics. Speaking to Cadena SER, the 53-year-old said he merely adapted to the strength of his team.

Simeone stated:

I like to play well. All my life I have liked to play well. In Estudiantes de la Plata we played with Sosa, with Veron… In River with Ortega, Falcao, Buonanotte… Then we had other footballers and we adapted.

He then went on to admit his love for a defensively solid team, suggesting he might win the Premier League if he ever decided to take up a job in England.

The former Argentina international added:

If you ask me which one I identify with… I like to defend well. You watch English football and there are only 4-4, 6-3… But no one defends. I watch it and I think that no one defends. And I think that if I can do it, and I can get closer to them in attack, I can become the champion. Barca became champion last year because of a solid defense.

Simeone’s Style Could Work In The Premier League

The Premier League is home to some of the best coaches in the world, including Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and Mauricio Pochettino. Most coaches in England love to play an eye-catching brand of soccer, which guarantees entertainment even at the expense of results.

A manager like Simeone could disrupt the league’s rhythm. By deploying an effective low-block system, he could draw his opponents out of their shells and hit them on the break. We have seen Simeone deploy the system time and again against top-heavy sides like Real Madrid and Barcelona. On paper, there is no reason why it would not have the same effect in England.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
