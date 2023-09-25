Soccer

Report: Real Madrid Superstar's Future In Jeopardy Following Atletico Madrid Loss

Sushan Chakraborty
David Alaba’s lackluster performance against Atletico Madrid has reportedly intensified the debate about Real Madrid’s need to buy a new center-back.

Alaba’s Future In The Air Following Real Madrid’s Loss To Atletico

Real Madrid traveled to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano to take on their noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid on La Liga Matchday 6 (September 24). Then-league leaders Madrid failed to live up to their lofty reputation and succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Diego Simeone’s Atletico. Former Los Blancos star Alvaro Morata struck twice and Antoine Griezmann scored once to propel Atletico to a win over the 34-time Spanish champions. Toni Kroos scored Madrid’s only goal in the 35th minute.

Although the entire Madrid defense was caught napping multiple times throughout the game, it was Alaba who received the most criticism. He proved to be especially ineffective against Morata, remarkably losing him twice on Sunday. In the fourth minute, Morata comfortably headed in Samuel Dias Lino’s delivery to give Atletico the lead. Again, in the 46th minute, Alaba failed to mark the Spaniard as he thumped home Saul Niguez’s cross into the top-right corner.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Alaba’s performance against Atletico could push Los Merengues to go after a center-back when the transfer window opens in January. The move seems unlikely at this point but could become necessary if Madrid are to keep fighting on all fronts in the 2023-24 season.

Nacho An Option For Madrid

Following Eder Militao’s ACL injury, Alaba has been an undisputed starter alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the defense. However, he is not the only option at Real Madrid’s disposal. Nacho, who is one of the club’s captains, signed a contract extension in the summer. Now, in the wake of Alaba’s sub-par showing against Atletico, could become a natural option at center-back.

Although not as creatively gifted as Alaba, the Spaniard has what it takes to take the fight to the best attackers in the business. He is intelligent, does not hesitate to put in a tackle, and has a cool head — traits that are invaluable for a center-back. If Carlo Ancelotti indeed penalizes Alaba for his poor showing, Nacho could be the one to benefit the most.

