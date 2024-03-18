Soccer

"We were brilliant" – Xavi Delighted With Barcelona's Performance In 'Perfect' Win Over Atletico Madrid

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona manager Xavi has lauded his squad for delivering a “perfect” performance in their emphatic 3-0 victory over Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Sunday (March 17). He claimed that it was Barca’s most complete performance of the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona Outclassed Atletico Madrid In Highly-Anticipated La Liga Clash

La Liga holders Barcelona traveled to the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday night (March 17) for their Matchday 29 appointment. It was a nervy beginning for both sides, but Barca eventually took control of the game and came away with the win.

Joao Felix, currently playing on loan from Atletico, opened the scoring in the 38th minute, sliding Robert Lewandowski’s through ball underneath the diving Jan Oblak. A couple of minutes into the second 45, Lewandowski added a goal to his earlier assist, exhibiting superb composure to step away from Reinildo and apply a thumping finish. The Polish striker capped off his night by adding another assist to his name, setting up Fermin Lopez’s header with a brilliant cross into the box.

Xavi Delighted With ‘Perfect’ Win At Atletico

Speaking to the press after the game, Xavi could not hide how giddy he was with his team’s performance. The Spaniard, who will step down from his post as manager at the end of the season, claimed the display was similar to the one his team produced in the 3-1 victory over Napoli in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 second leg.

When asked if it was Barca’s most complete performance of the season, Xavi said:

Yes, definitely. We were brilliant in many stages of the match. We knew how to attack, the match was similar to the one against Napoli.

They pressed our centre-backs and we had to find space in behind, especially in the second half with Koke. We understood it well.

He continued:

I think this was the perfect match that showed our approach, our playing philosophy. We’re very happy, everything went perfect and according to plan.

This is a spectacular win, three golden points. This is the Barça that we want to see. As a manager, I am very happy today.”

With the win, Barcelona leap-frogged Girona into second place in the La Liga standings. They are now sitting eight points behind runaway leaders Real Madrid.

Sushan Chakraborty

