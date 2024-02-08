There is nothing quite like seeing two attackers on the same wavelength, exchanging passes and wreaking having on the defenders. We have been lucky to witness many such moments in the first half of the season and should see plenty more before the campaign comes to a close.

Now, without further ado, let us check out the five most prolific attacking duos across the top five European leagues in the 2023-24 season:

#5 Alvaro Morata & Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 24 Goals

Atletico Madrid pair Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have been on the money this season, pitching in with 24 goals. Morata has scored 13 goals in 21 matches while Griezmann has chipped in with 11. The pair have played 88 games together for Atletico Madrid over the years, combining for 10 goals.

While Morata has been Los Rojiblancos’ leading goalscorer in La Liga, Griezmann has arguably been their best player. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has led the creative department with poise and authority, adding six assists to his impressive league tally.

#4 Kylian Mbappe & Randal Kolo Muani (PSG): 25 Goals

Unlike Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann’s partnership, Kylian Mbappe and Randal Kolo Muani’s equation is a little lop-sided. Out of the 25 goals they have scored for the Parisians in Ligue 1, 20 have come from Mbappe and the remaining five from Kolo Muani. The France teammates have played 32 games together for club and country so far, setting each other up thrice.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid target Mbappe has been PSG’s best player this season. The six-time Ligue 1 champion has played 29 games for the clubs in all competitions, scoring 30 times and providing seven assists.

#3 Lautaro Martinez & Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan): 28 Goals

Inter Milan are flying high in Serie A this season. With 57 points from 22 matches, the Nerazzurri sit at the summit of the league rankings, four points clear of second-placed Juventus with a game in hand. It has been a collective effort, of course, but the duo of Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu still deserve a special mention.

The pair have scored 28 of Inter Milan’s 51 Serie A goals in 2023-24. Martinez has been the star of the show, owing to his brilliant 19-goal haul in 20 appearances. Calhanoglu, meanwhile has scored nine times and provided three assists in 21 games. The two have played 113 matches together across competitions so far, linking up for 10 goals.

#2 Serhou Guirassy & Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart): 30 Goals

VfB Stuttgart have been blessed in the attacking department in the 2023-24 season. Thanks to the brilliant attacking duo of Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav, they have emerged as the third-best team in the Bundesliga, behind Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Out of their 46 Bundesliga goals, 30 have come from Guirassy and Undav. Guirassy, who has been linked with Bayern Munich as well as Manchester United, has scored 17 times. Undav, who is currently on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, has pitched in with 13 goals. They have shared the pitch 11 times so far, combining for two goals.

#1 Harry Kane & Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): 32 Goals

With 32 Bundesliga goals between them, Bayern Munich pairing Harry Kane and Leroy Sane have announced themselves as the most fearsome duo in Europe this season. The former Premier League stars have exhibited telepathic understanding this season, linking up for nine goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Three-fourths of the pair’s 32 goals have come from the boots and head of ex-Tottenham Hotspur ace Kane. With 24 goals to his name in 20 league matches, Kane has arisen as the European Golden Shoe contender this term. Sane, meanwhile, has emerged Bundesliga’s leading assist provider, claiming 11 in 20 games.