Soccer

5 Most Loyal Players In Top 5 European Leagues Right Now: Bayern Munich Stalwart Thomas Muller Headlines List

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Bayern Munich Icon Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich Icon Thomas Muller

Soccer players these days like to stay on the move. They are always on the hunt for more opportunities, bigger contracts, and better lifestyles, meaning every few years they move to a new team that can cater to their needs a little bit better. One-club men, such as Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Francesco Totti are becoming increasingly rare, and we believe it will become an alien concept in about a decade.

Today, we will look at a handful of top-level soccer stars who are the flagbearers of loyalty in modern-day soccer. Here are the five players with the longest and uninterrupted first-team runs across the top five European leagues.

Data Via: Transfermarkt

#5 Anthony Lopes (Lyon): 479 Matches Over 13 Years & 8 Months

Lyon Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes Is One Of The Most Loyal Players In Europe
Anthony Lopes Has Been At Lyon All His Career

Recognizing the talent Anthony Lopes possessed, Olympique Lyon made him a part of the first team in July 2011. Since then, the remarkable Portuguese goalkeeper has played 479 matches for Lyon in all competitions, conceding 557 goals and keeping 155 clean sheets.

Lopes, who will see his contract expire in June 2025, has won only one trophy with Lyon — Coupe de France in the 2011-12 season.

#4 Oscar de Marcos (Athletic Bilbao): 523 Matches Over 15 Years & 8 Months

Oscar de Marcos Is One Of The Longest Serving Players In Europe
Oscar de Marcos Has Been At Athletic Bilbao For Over 15 Years

Unlike the other four players on this list, Oscar de Marcos did not remain with his boyhood team for the entirety of his professional career. The 34-year-old left Alaves for Athletic Bilbao in July 2009 and has been at the club since. In the last 15 years and eight months, De Marcos has featured in 523 games for Bilbao, recording 38 goals and 59 assists.

The first-choice right-back, who has won two Supercopas de Espana with Bilbao, will see his contract run out in June 2024. However, considering his consistent performance and legacy at the club, he should get another short-term extension at San Mames.

#3 Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao): 553 Matches Over 15 Years & 8 Months

Iker Muniain Is One Of The Longest Serving Players In Spain
Iker Muniain Will Become A Free Agent In June 2024

Gifted attacking midfielder Iker Muniain broke into Athletic Bilbao’s first team in July 2009. The Bilbao captain has played 553 games over the last decade and a half, recording 75 goals and 70 assists. The 31-year-old, who will become a free agent in June, has struggled to get minutes under his belt this season. With the team focusing on building a young core, there is a chance that the player will not receive a contract renewal.

The former Spain international has won two Supercopas de Espana with Bilbao, with the first one coming in the 2015-16 season and the other one in 2020-21.

#2 Koke (Atletico Madrid): 623 Matches Over 15 Years & 8 Months

Koke Is The Longest Serving Player In La Liga
Atletico Madrid Star Koke Has Won Eight Trophies In Madrid

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke was promoted to the senior team in July 2009. Over the last 15 years and eight months, the versatile central midfielder has appeared in 623 games for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 47 goals and providing 115 assists. The 32-year-old will become a free agent in June 2024 but is expected to sign an extension in the coming weeks.

Playing in the same league as Real Madrid and Barcelona, Atletico have not had the good fortune of winning many trophies in the last 15 years. However, in all of the eight trophies they have won in this period — including two La Liga titles and two UEFA Europa Leagues — the Spaniard has had invaluable contributions.

#1 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich): 696 Matches Over 15 Years & 8 Months

Thomas Muller Is The Most Loyal Player In Europe
Thomas Muller Is A Two-Time UEFA Champions League Winner

Bayern Munich academy graduate Thomas Muller has been with the first team since July 1, 2009. Over the last 15 years and eight months, the German attacker has played 696 matches for the Bavarians in all competitions, scoring 238 goals and claiming 264 assists. The 34-year-old’s contract expires in June 2025, and it will not be surprising if he gets another extension long before the time comes.

Muller has won a whopping 32 trophies with his boyhood club, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville
Soccer

LATEST Nashville 2-2 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Save Herons’ Blushes In CONCACAF Champions Cup

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 08 2024
Liverpool Arsenal City Kimmich
Soccer
Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester City Eye Move For Wantaway Bayern Munich Midfielder Joshua Kimmich
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 07 2024

Premier League trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for wantaway Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the summer. Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester City Eye Joshua…

Real Madrid Sold Varane To Manchester United
Soccer
“They know when to get rid of players” – Thierry Henry Dissects Real Madrid’s Decision To Sell Raphael Varane & Casemiro
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise on Real Madrid for adopting a ruthless selling policy, suggesting they were right to sell multiple-time UEFA Champions League winners Casemiro and Raphael…

Bayern Munich Ace Alphonso Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar
Soccer
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names Potential Alphonso Davies Replacement, But Says It Will Be A Difficult Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
Manchester United Star Casemiro Is One Of The Highest Paid Players In England
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Casemiro’s Future At Old Trafford Amid Saudi Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
MLS LIonel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville SC Vs. Inter Miami – Where To Watch In US, Lionel Messi’s Form Guide & Match Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
Real Madrid Qualify For Champions League Quarter Finals
Soccer
Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig: Unconvincing Whites Scrape Through To UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
Arrow to top