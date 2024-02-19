Soccer

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16: Inter Milan Vs. Atletico Madrid – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

The UEFA Champions League returned with four mouthwatering Round-of-16 fixtures last week (February 13, 14). Heavyweights Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain ended up on the right side of the scoreline, while Bayern Munich suffered a shock defeat to Lazio. The competition will offer four more fascinating fixtures this week, including the clash between Serie A runaway leaders Inter Milan and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Continue reading to learn all about the exhilarating encounter.

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Vs. Atletico Madrid – Date, Time, Venue & Where To Watch In US

Inter Milan will welcome Atletico Madrid to San Siro for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 clash. The kick-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM CEST / 3:00 PM ET / 12:0o PM PT on Tuesday, February 20.

There are three straightforward options when it comes to watching the game in the United States. Fans can watch the game live on CBS or stream it via Paramount+. Fans without access to either can tune in to ViX to catch the showdown. Fans in Canada, meanwhile, will have to tune in to DAZN to watch the match.

Inter Milan Vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview

Team Form

Inter Milan have been in unstoppable form over the last of couple of months. The Nerazzurri are enjoying an eight-game winning run in all competitions and an unbeaten run of 26 matches. Their only defeat of the 2023-24 season came against Sassuolo back in September. Inter are coming into Tuesday’s game on the back of a thumping 4-0 victory over Serie A rivals Salernitana. Simone Inzaghi’s side are currently sitting at the top of the Serie A rankings with 63 points from 24 games. They are nine points clear of second-placed Juventus with a game in hand.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have not been at their best this season. They beat Real Madrid 4-2 in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the semi-final. In La Liga, Diego Simeone’s men sit in fourth place, 11 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Atleti, however, are coming into the clash at San Siro on the back of a massive 5-0 victory over Las Palmas.

Head-To-Head

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have met just twice so far. They first crossed paths in the 2010 UEFA Super Cup. Los Rojiblancos came away with a 2-0 victory. Their next meeting was a friendly in the International Champions Cup. That time, Inter came out on top, securing a 1-0 win.

Inter Milan Vs. Atletico Madrid: Prediction

On paper, Atletico Madrid can hurt any team in Europe. They have a formidable attack, a capable midfield, and a solid backline. Unfortunately for Simeone, it has not clicked too often for him this season. Inter Milan, meanwhile, are playing with confidence and charisma, and at home, they will be a force to be reckoned with. We expect the visitors to put up a fight but do not think they will be able to end the hosts’ winning run.

We are backing Inter Milan to secure a 3-1 win in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg meeting with Atletico this week.

