The coordination between mind and body is crucial for soccer players, especially those operating in the attacking third of the pitch. Even the slightest mismatch can result in a missed opportunity, can cause the forward to end up on the losing side. Every striker, irrespective of how great of a finisher he is, loses a bit of said coordination with each passing year, especially after crossing the dreaded 30-year threshold.

Today, we will take a look at five forwards who are dealing with the inevitable decline better than most. Continue reading to meet the top five goalscorers aged 30+ in the top five European leagues and associated competitions in 2023-24:

#5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 18 Goals

Atletico Madrid lynchpin Antoine Griezmann has been enjoying a spellbinding 2023-24 campaign. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has played 36 matches for Los Rojiblancos in all competitions, scoring 18 times. The French superstar has also flexed his creative muscles, claiming seven assists.

Unlike most of the other players on this list, the 32-year-old is not known just for his goals and assists. He is also one of the hardest workers, who runs tirelessly for 90 minutes, putting in important blocks and making invaluable interceptions. As per the data from Fbref, Griezmann has attempted 24 tackles, made 24 blocks, intercepted nine passes, and performed 10 clearances in 24 La Liga matches this season, emerging as Diego Simeone’s most versatile weapon.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona): 18 Goals

Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 36 in August 2024, is the oldest player on this list. The 35-year-old has slowed down a bit over the last couple of seasons, but he remains one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. The Poland international has played 34 games for Barcelona in all competitions in the 2023-24 season, scoring 18 times. He has also impressed with his link-up play and ability to find teammates in a position to shoot, claiming six assists.

Lewandowski scored just one La Liga goal between December and January. Luckily for Barcelona, he has picked up the pace in February, clinching four goals in three outings. His brace proved decisive as Barca claimed a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on February 17.

#3 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid): 19 Goals

Premier League flop Alvaro Morata is playing his best soccer at Atletico Madrid this season. The ex-Chelsea man, who turned 31 in October, has bagged 19 goals in 34 matches this season across competitions. The Spain international also has three assists to his name.

Morata has been equally impressive in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. He has scored 13 times in the league in 22 matches, while in the Champions League, he has netted five times in seven outings.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 19 Goals

The only Premier League star to make the cut, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has scored 19 times in 28 matches in all competitions in 2023-24. Fifteen of Salah’s total goals have come in the Premier League, allowing him to emerge as the second-leading scorer in the English top flight.

The 31-year-old has also showcased his creative side this season, chipping in with an impressive 10 assists across tournaments.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 29 Goals

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has been in a league of his own in the 2023-24 season. The England international, who moved to Allianz Arena from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2023, has featured in 30 games for the Bavarians in all competitions, scoring 29 times. No player has scored as many across the top five European leagues.

Kane, 30, is gunning to win his first major title with Bayern this season. It will, however, not be an easy task as the German powerhouse are in a tough spot in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s side are trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by a whopping eight points, while in the Champions League, they will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lazio to proceed to the quarter-finals.