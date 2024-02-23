Soccer

Top 5 Goalscorers Over The Age Of 30 In Top 5 European Leagues This Season: Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Is Premier League’s Sole Representative

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Liverpool And Premier League Legend Mohamed Salah
Liverpool And Premier League Legend Mohamed Salah

The coordination between mind and body is crucial for soccer players, especially those operating in the attacking third of the pitch. Even the slightest mismatch can result in a missed opportunity, can cause the forward to end up on the losing side. Every striker, irrespective of how great of a finisher he is, loses a bit of said coordination with each passing year, especially after crossing the dreaded 30-year threshold.

Today, we will take a look at five forwards who are dealing with the inevitable decline better than most. Continue reading to meet the top five goalscorers aged 30+ in the top five European leagues and associated competitions in 2023-24:

#5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid): 18 Goals

Antoine Griezmann Has Been One Of The Leading Scorers Over The Age Of 30
Antoine Griezmann Celebrates After Scoring For Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid lynchpin Antoine Griezmann has been enjoying a spellbinding 2023-24 campaign. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has played 36 matches for Los Rojiblancos in all competitions, scoring 18 times. The French superstar has also flexed his creative muscles, claiming seven assists.

Unlike most of the other players on this list, the 32-year-old is not known just for his goals and assists. He is also one of the hardest workers, who runs tirelessly for 90 minutes, putting in important blocks and making invaluable interceptions. As per the data from Fbref, Griezmann has attempted 24 tackles, made 24 blocks, intercepted nine passes, and performed 10 clearances in 24 La Liga matches this season, emerging as Diego Simeone’s most versatile weapon.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona): 18 Goals

Lewandowski Is One Of The Leading Scorers Over The Age Of 30
Robert Lewandowski Is The Leading Active Scorer In UEFA Champions League (92 Goals)

Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 36 in August 2024, is the oldest player on this list. The 35-year-old has slowed down a bit over the last couple of seasons, but he remains one of the most prolific strikers in Europe. The Poland international has played 34 games for Barcelona in all competitions in the 2023-24 season, scoring 18 times. He has also impressed with his link-up play and ability to find teammates in a position to shoot, claiming six assists.

Lewandowski scored just one La Liga goal between December and January. Luckily for Barcelona, he has picked up the pace in February, clinching four goals in three outings. His brace proved decisive as Barca claimed a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on February 17.

#3 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid): 19 Goals

Atletico Madrid Man Alvaro Morata Is One Of The Top Goalscorers Over The Age Of 30
Alvaro Morata Has Been In Stellar Form In 2023-24

Premier League flop Alvaro Morata is playing his best soccer at Atletico Madrid this season. The ex-Chelsea man, who turned 31 in October, has bagged 19 goals in 34 matches this season across competitions. The Spain international also has three assists to his name.

Morata has been equally impressive in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. He has scored 13 times in the league in 22 matches, while in the Champions League, he has netted five times in seven outings.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 19 Goals

Mohamed Salah Has Been One Of The Best Players Over The Age Of 30
Mohamed Salah Is One Of The Best Players In Liverpool’s History

The only Premier League star to make the cut, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has scored 19 times in 28 matches in all competitions in 2023-24. Fifteen of Salah’s total goals have come in the Premier League, allowing him to emerge as the second-leading scorer in the English top flight.

The 31-year-old has also showcased his creative side this season, chipping in with an impressive 10 assists across tournaments.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 29 Goals

Harry Kane Is The Leading Goalscorer In Europe
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Has Been Directly Involved In 37 Goals This Season

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has been in a league of his own in the 2023-24 season. The England international, who moved to Allianz Arena from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in August 2023, has featured in 30 games for the Bavarians in all competitions, scoring 29 times. No player has scored as many across the top five European leagues.

Kane, 30, is gunning to win his first major title with Bayern this season. It will, however, not be an easy task as the German powerhouse are in a tough spot in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s side are trailing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by a whopping eight points, while in the Champions League, they will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lazio to proceed to the quarter-finals.

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool And Premier League Legend Mohamed Salah
Soccer

LATEST Top 5 Goalscorers Over The Age Of 30 In Top 5 European Leagues This Season: Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Is Premier League’s Sole Representative

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Conceded Many Late Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On 24-Year-Old’s Future At Stamford Bridge Amid Links To Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024

One of the most trusted journalists in soccer, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed Tottenham Hotspur have not yet sent in a formal offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. He further revealed…

Xavi And Henry Playing For Barcelona
Soccer
“Feel Proud” – Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Barcelona Boss Xavi, Says Only One Man Has A Better Brain Than The Spaniard
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024

Arsenal legend and former Barcelona star Thierry Henry has expressed his admiration for former teammate Xavi, saying the Spaniard should feel proud for guiding Barca to the La Liga title…

solanke
Soccer
West Ham Transfer Latest: Hammers Will Make Their Move For Dominic Solanke In The Summer Transfer Window
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 22 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
“They wanted to play, we wanted to win” – Porto Boss Takes Dig At Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta After Champions League Last 16 Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
UEFA Champions League Trophy
Soccer
UEFA Champions League 2023-24: 5 Standout Performers From Round Of 16 First Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
Premier League Image
Soccer
5 Players Who Have Hit The Woodwork The Most Times In The Premier League Since 2009-10
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top