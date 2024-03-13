NFL

Houston signed veteran pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to upgrade their defense for the 2024 season

Zach Wolpin
The 2023 season was a special one for the Houston Texans. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud took the team to new heights and won himself Offensive ROY. Houston finished 10-7 and first in the AFC South. They hosted a playoff game vs. Cleveland and won, 45-14. Sadly, they lost in the divisional round to Baltimore, but it was still an impressive season for the Texans. One they can build off of for the future. 

With free agency underway, the Texans are looking to make upgrades to their roster this offseason. Their DE Jonathan Greenard was a free agent this offseason and signed with the Vikings. To replace him, the Texans are essentially swapping pass-rushers with Minnesota. They are signing long-time Vikings DE/OLB Danielle Hunter. He’s getting a two-year for $49 million. The 29-year-old is receiving $48 million guaranteed.

Danielle Hunter should fit in nicely with Houston’s defensive line in 2024


In 2023, Jonathan Greenard led the Texans with (12.5) sacks. As a free agent, the former Texan got a four-year, $72 million deal with the Vikings. Well deserved for the 26-year-old. However, his departure left a vacancy for Houston. They need another defensive end to pair with reigning defensive ROY, Will Anderson Jr. who gave (7.0) sacks in 2023. Luckily, the Texans were able to land one of the top pass-rushers left.

Former Vikings DE/OLB Danielle Hunter is parting ways with Minnesota after eight seasons. He was a third-round pick by the team in the 2015 Draft out of LSU. The 29-year-old is taking his talents south to play for the Texans. Hunter is getting a two-year, $49 million deal from Houston. In his final season with the Vikings, Hunter had a career-high (16.5) sacks and a league-leading (23) tackles for loss. Houston hopes to get that type of production from the veteran pass-rusher in 2024.


Danielle Hunter was one of the top free agents available this offseason. Houston was lucky to sign him. As long as Hunter stays healthy, he should give them elite production. He missed the entire 2020 season due to injuries and then another 10 games in 2021. However, he played 17 games in 2022 and 2023 for the Vikings. Texans fans should not be worried. They’ve added a productive pass-rusher that should help take Houston’s defense to another level in 2024.

