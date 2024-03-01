At 10-7 in 2023, the Texans won the NFC South and made the postseason. It was a special season for rookie QB C.J. Stroud. He won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year and played at an elite level. Stroud is a gifted athlete and he adjusted quickly to the NFL. With a franchise QB like Stroud, objective #1 for the Texans is to keep him upright.

Houston will continue to invest in their OL via the draft and free agency. This offseason, arguably their most important lineman had to have surgery on his knee. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported that Laremy Tunsil underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee. He noted that Tunsil is expected to make a “swift recovery.”

Will Larmey Tunsil be ready for the start of 2024 after having a cleanup procedure on his knee?

#Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil recently underwent knee surgery following the season, source said, a cleanup of an issue that arose this season when Tunsil spent some time on the injury report. He’ll make a swift recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 29, 2024



After being drafted by the Dolphins in 2016, LT Laremy Tunsil joined the Texans in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with Houston. The 29-year-old has been with the Texans for the last five seasons. Injuries kept him off the field for three games in 2023. Additionally, Tunsil needed surgery on his knee this offseason. Chances are he played through an injury late in the regular season and into the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Tunsil signed a three-year, $75 million extension with the Texans. Houston’s offensive line was shaky this season and Tunsil is invaluable at LT. He’s the blindside blocker for franchise QB C.J. Stroud. Tunsil needs to recover this offseason fully and have no issues for 2024. If he were to miss time, the Stroud and the Texans could be in trouble. Only time will tell just how quickly the four-time Pro Bowler can recover.

Laremy Tunsil: 3.2% pressure rate allowed since 2022 3rd among all Tackles 💥 pic.twitter.com/j9Xp4gpA9j — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) February 27, 2024



Luckily for Tunsil, this was not a major surgery and he has plenty of time to get back to 100 percent. The 29-year-old has been a reliable player for the Texans over the last two seasons. In 2022, Tunsil played and started all 17 games. He played 100 percent of their offensive snaps that season. Tunsil missed three games in 2023 and played 95 percent of the offensive snaps in his 14 games. Houston hopes for a smooth recovery for their Pro Bowl LT this offseason.