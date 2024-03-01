American Football

Texans’ Laremy Tunsil underwent surgery this offseason to clean up an issue with his knee

Zach Wolpin
At 10-7 in 2023, the Texans won the NFC South and made the postseason. It was a special season for rookie QB C.J. Stroud. He won the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year and played at an elite level. Stroud is a gifted athlete and he adjusted quickly to the NFL. With a franchise QB like Stroud, objective #1 for the Texans is to keep him upright. 

Houston will continue to invest in their OL via the draft and free agency. This offseason, arguably their most important lineman had to have surgery on his knee. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported that Laremy Tunsil underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee. He noted that Tunsil is expected to make a “swift recovery.”

Will Larmey Tunsil be ready for the start of 2024 after having a cleanup procedure on his knee?


After being drafted by the Dolphins in 2016, LT Laremy Tunsil joined the Texans in 2019. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with Houston. The 29-year-old has been with the Texans for the last five seasons. Injuries kept him off the field for three games in 2023. Additionally, Tunsil needed surgery on his knee this offseason. Chances are he played through an injury late in the regular season and into the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Tunsil signed a three-year, $75 million extension with the Texans. Houston’s offensive line was shaky this season and Tunsil is invaluable at LT. He’s the blindside blocker for franchise QB C.J. Stroud. Tunsil needs to recover this offseason fully and have no issues for 2024. If he were to miss time, the Stroud and the Texans could be in trouble. Only time will tell just how quickly the four-time Pro Bowler can recover.


Luckily for Tunsil, this was not a major surgery and he has plenty of time to get back to 100 percent. The 29-year-old has been a reliable player for the Texans over the last two seasons. In 2022, Tunsil played and started all 17 games. He played 100 percent of their offensive snaps that season. Tunsil missed three games in 2023 and played 95 percent of the offensive snaps in his 14 games. Houston hopes for a smooth recovery for their Pro Bowl LT this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
