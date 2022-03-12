Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we’ve afternoon jumping from Bangor, Warwick, Naas and Limerick in the UK and Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing bets.

Plus, all-weather horse-racing fans get their fix with Wolverhampton staging a decent afternoon card with three races covered on ITV4, while Kempton racing under the lights in the evening – with the first race at 5.00.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you – both from Warwick to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Warwick

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – LAC DE CONSTANCE @ SP with BetUK – 2.12 Warwick

Has won his last two in decent fashion and despite having to give a lot of weight away here will be a popular choice to win again. This Dan Skelton runner gained the last of those wins at Warwick by an easy 2 ¾ lengths and is now 2-from-2 over hurdles – can be expected to have more to come.

NEXT BEST – CAWTHORNE LAD @ SP with BetUK – 4.30 Warwick

A race the Jonjo O’Neill yard have targeted with success twice in the last two years – they runs Cawthorne Lad this time. Down the field the last twice at Southwell and Exeter, but returns to this longer trip, which his last win came over. Also looks back to a fair mark and has been freshened up with a few months off.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Warwick, Bangor, Naas and Limerick – Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Warwick Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Pilsdon Pen @ SP with BetUK

2.12 Lac De Constance @ SP with BetUK

2.45 Fortunes Melody @ SP with BetUK

3.20 In Rem @ SP with BetUK

3.55 Cuban Pete @ SP with BetUK

4.30 Cawthorne Lad @ SP with BetUK

5.05 Twin Power @ SP with BetUK

Bangor Horse Racing Tips

2.02 Discko Des Plages @ SP with BetUK

2.38 Wouldubewell @ SP with BetUK

3.13 Jungle Jack @ SP with BetUK

3.48 Kayfast Warrior @ SP with BetUK

4.23 Silver Flyer @ SP with BetUK

4.58 Grey Skies @ SP with BetUK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Instit @ SP with BetUK

1.55 Kilbarry Chloe @ SP with BetUK

2.30 Emily Roebling @ SP with BetUK

3.05 Native Gold @ SP with BetUK

3.40 Iridescent @ SP with BetUK

4.15 El Barra @ SP with BetUK

4.50 Sir Bob @ SP with BetUK

5.25 Hunters Yarn @ SP with BetUK

Naas Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Jack In The Box @ SP with BetUK

2.20 Slip Of The Tongue @ SP with BetUK

2.55 Palace Rock @ SP with BetUK

3.30 Kashi @ SP with BetUK

4.05 Jeremys Flame @ SP with BetUK

4.40 Scoir Mear @ SP with BetUK

5.15 Liberty Dance @ SP with BetUK

