Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 13th March

Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 13th March

Just days before the Cheltenham Festival so the excitement is building. Before that though we’ve got afternoon horse racing action from Warwick, Bangor, Naas (Ire) and Limerick (Ire).

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Sunday 13th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

JUNGLE JACK @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.13 Bangor   

Bolted up by 11 lengths here at Bangor last time out and has now won all three starts under rules. Up in trip here to 2m 3f (from 2m) but wasn’t stopping the last day. Harbour Lake looks a danger, but with jockey Brian Hughes riding the selection this Donald McCain runner is taken to remain unbeaten.

IN REM @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.20 Warwick

The Jane Williams yard have a stonking 58% strike-rate at the track with their hurdlers and after five straight wins, it’s hard to knock the chances of their In Rem. Up another 5lbs in the ratings here but has looked to have a bit more up his sleeve than the recent winning margins suggest.

JEREMYS FLAME @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.05 Naas

Course winner that comes here in decent order after a good win at Thurles at the end of last month. Is the top-rated in the field but this useful mare also gets a handy 4lbs from the three boys in the race, which should swing things in her favour.

CAWTHORNE LAD @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.30 Warwick   

The Jonjo O’Neill yard have won the last two runnings of this race and are back for more. They run Cawthorne Lad here, who can do better than recent runs now upped in trip again. His last win came over this distance back in October (Fences) and certainly won’t mind the ground.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

