Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Sunday 13th March

Just days before the Cheltenham Festival so the excitement is building. Before that though we’ve got afternoon horse racing action from Warwick, Bangor, Naas (Ire) and Limerick (Ire).

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Sunday 13th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

JUNGLE JACK @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.13 Bangor

Bolted up by 11 lengths here at Bangor last time out and has now won all three starts under rules. Up in trip here to 2m 3f (from 2m) but wasn’t stopping the last day. Harbour Lake looks a danger, but with jockey Brian Hughes riding the selection this Donald McCain runner is taken to remain unbeaten.

IN REM @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.20 Warwick

The Jane Williams yard have a stonking 58% strike-rate at the track with their hurdlers and after five straight wins, it’s hard to knock the chances of their In Rem. Up another 5lbs in the ratings here but has looked to have a bit more up his sleeve than the recent winning margins suggest.

JEREMYS FLAME @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.05 Naas

Course winner that comes here in decent order after a good win at Thurles at the end of last month. Is the top-rated in the field but this useful mare also gets a handy 4lbs from the three boys in the race, which should swing things in her favour.

CAWTHORNE LAD @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.30 Warwick

The Jonjo O’Neill yard have won the last two runnings of this race and are back for more. They run Cawthorne Lad here, who can do better than recent runs now upped in trip again. His last win came over this distance back in October (Fences) and certainly won’t mind the ground.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: