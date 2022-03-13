Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 13 March

On Sunday, 13 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Limerick Lace. She fittingly competes at Limerick in the 2m 6f Grade 3 Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle today (1:55). Gavin Cromwell and JP McManus’ runner rates one of the best horse racing tips this Sunday at a terrific 3/1 price.

Steadily progressing over hurdles, Limerick Lace has a horse racing pedigree that suggests going further up in trip will suit. Her form is working out well too. Those are the main reasons why Limerick Lace rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 13 March. Get even more reasons to back our top Bet of the Day below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Limerick Lace win?

Following Cromwell runners at Limerick this jumps season has been a lucrative angle for punters. Backing his horses blind at this venue on horse racing betting sites has yielded £18 profit off a £1 level stake. In Limerick Lace, Cromwell has a five-year-old daughter of Walk In The Park that is improving with every run.

Although no match for and never on terms with Dysart Dynamo on her hurdles debut at Cork in December, this is strong form. Subsequent horse racing results show that both the winner and fifth home, Flame Bearer, have since won Grade 2 races. Limerick Lace was just 2 1/2 lengths behind the latter in sixth.

She then chased home subsequent Solerina second Brandy Love at Naas. Like Dysart Dynamo, the winner is a leading contender, according to Cheltenham odds, for Festival success next week. When stepped up to an extended 2m 4f at Punchestown last time out, Limerick Lace only needed pushing out to confirm form with Broomfield Hall.

With more to come and Jody McGarvey taking the ride with a £21.36 profit from all his mounts at Limerick this season, this is one of the best horse racing tips on offer today. A £10 punt on Limerick Lace with 888Sport at her current odds returns £40 if she wins. New customers who sign up also receive £45 in bonuses with more details below.

