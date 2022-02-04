Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum stream: Bundesliga preview, kick off time and team news

Bundesliga action from Germany on Friday night where Hertha BSC take on VfL Bochum.

13th placed Hertha Berlin will look to go above 11th placed VfL Bochum in the league table when the two sides clash at the Olympiastadion.

Hertha BSC haven’t won in four attempts, while Bochum have won just twice away from home all season, leaving this game perfectly poised.

For information on where to live stream the match in full, a full preview, the latest team news, and a free bet read on:

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum live stream

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum Preview

After defeating Borussia Dortmund, 3-2, Hertha Berlin went completely off the boil at the Olympiastadion, suffering three consecutive defeats against FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in the league and Union Berlin in the cup.

Any team in the Bundesliga can get turned over 4-1 by Bayern in a flash. But Hertha manager Tayfun Korkut won’t be pleased with his side’s defending in any of those home defeats. No team can afford to ship 10 goals in three home games, and Korkut’s side is out of the cup as a result.

Until Hertha plugs its permeable defense that’s conceded the second-most goals in the Bundesliga (42), it’s hard to imagine Korkut’s team winning any game the easy way. Even with Stevan Jovetic (5 Bundesliga goals) in such good form at the other end of the field.

As for VfL Bochum, Thomas Reis’s team has been in a poor run of league form of late, losing games against Bielefeld, Union Berlin, and Mainz, drawing vs FC Cologne, and winning just one game against Werder Bremen.

The run prompted Reis to schedule a friendly game against Dusseldorf which also ended in a defeat for Bochum, 2-0 to Dusseldorf this time.

Sebastien Polter has been in potent in attack for Bochum. The German striker has six goals in the Bundesliga. But, with little output from Polter’s supporting cast, Bochum have amassed just 19 league goals so far, which is the third-worst return in the league.

As a result, tonight’s game pits one of the Bundesliga’s leakiest defenses (Hertha) against one of its most wasteful offenses (Bochum). So, expect things to go down to the wire!

But, with that said, it is also worth mentioning that Hertha Berlin have beaten Bochum in each of the last five competitive games between the two sides dating back over the last decade or so.

So, from a betting perspective, take the home side!

When does Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum kick-off?

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum kicks off at 19:45 BST on February 4 at the Olympiastadion.

Hertha Berlin vs VfL Bochum Team News

Hertha BSC team news

Boyata (ankle) and Jarstein (knee) will be missing for Hertha BSC this evening, while Christensen (thigh) and Darida (ankle) are doubtful to feature.

Hertha BSC predicted lineup vs VfL Bochum

Schwolow; Pekarik, Stark (c), Kempf, Mittelstädt; Richter, Tousart, Ascacibar, Serdar; Belfodil, Jovetic

VfL Bochum team news Losila, Masovic, and Zoller (knee) are all out for Bochum, while Blum has a muscular issue and is a big doubt.

VfL Bochum predicted line-up vs Hertha BSC Riemann (c); Stafylidis, Bella-Kotchap, Leitsch, Soares; Löwen, Tesche, Rexhbecaj; Pantovic, Locadia, Holtmann

