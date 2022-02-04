Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum prediction: Bundesliga betting tips, odds and free bet

Hertha BSC welcome VfL Bochum to the Olympiastadion in a Friday night offering from the Bundesliga.

Hertha BSC can leapfrog 11th placed VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga should they win the game in front of their home crowd.

It’s likely to be a closely fought affair, though: Hertha Berlin haven’t won any of their last four matches, home or away, while goal-shy Bochum have struggled on the road all season, winning just twice in 10 attempts and losing eight.

So, with that in mind, if you’re thinking of betting on tonight’s Bundesliga action, get our full game preview, the latest odds, betting tips, and details on an excellent free bet promotion at Betfred right here, first!

Match Info

Date: Friday, February 4

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at The Olympiastadion, Berlin

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum prediction

Generally, a 3-2 win against perennial title contenders, Borussia Dortmund, would give a team the impetus to kick on. Not Hertha Berlin though. Tayfun Korkut’s side followed that great result up with three successive defeats against FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in the league and Union Berlin in the German Cup.

Defense, or the lack thereof, has been the big issue for Korkut’s side: Hertha BSC has conceded 10 goals in the last three games and, with 42 goals flying past A. Schwolow in between the Hertha sticks already this season, Berlin has the second-worst defensive record in the entire Bundesliga.

With the permeable defense in mind, being in 13th place in the table really doesn’t seem so bad after all!

Still, Hertha fans can have cause for optimism heading into Friday’s game at the Olympiastadion.

VfL Bochum are at the other end of the spectrum. Despite the continued exploits of six-goal German striker, Sebastien Polter, Thomas Reis’s team has chalked up just 19 goals in the Bundesliga all season – the third-worst return of any team in the league!

So, if Hertha can keep a clean sheet against any side this year, it’s surely against Bochum.

On top of that, Thomas Reis’s side has been on a very poor run of form recently. In Bochum’s last five games, they’ve lost against Bielefeld, Union Berlin, and Mainz, drew vs FC Cologne, and won just once against Werder Bremen.

In a bid to stop the rot, Bochum even scheduled a friendly game against Dusseldorf. But this contest also ended in defeat for Reis’s side. Dusseldorf won, 2-0.

With both sides in similar form and having similar league standings, Hertha Berlin vs Bochum is a tough match to call. So, we’ll be leaning primarily on the recent head-to-head record to make a prediction, and the record is quite illuminating:

Bochum have lost on each of their last five trips to the Olympiastadion, a run that stretches back over a decade!

As such…

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum prediction: bet on Hertha Berlin to win at home at odds of 6/5 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting tips

We’re backing the home side to continue its excellent run of form vs Bochum at the Olympiastadion but we do have our concerns over a Hertha backline that concedes +2.0 goals per game on average.

This is why, for improved odds, we’ll be taking Berlin to win but with both teams to score.

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on Hertha BSC to win with BTTS using the PickYourPunt Builder, and this wager provides improved odds of 3/1, meaning that a £10 bet could pay out £40.00

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting tip: – bet Berlin to win with BTTS at 3/1 with Betfred

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum match odds

Hertha BSC to win @ 6/5 with Betfred

Draw @ 12/5 with Betfred

VfL Bochum to win @ 23/10 with Betfred

Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with Betfred

