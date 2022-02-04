Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offers: Bundesliga free bets

Vfl Bochum travel to Berlin to face Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Two underperforming sides in the German top-flight go head to head when Hertha BSC meet VfL Bochum at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Both teams need three points to kickstart their faltering campaigns so it should be a competitive match.

If you’re thinking of betting on the result, take your pick from the best Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bets below:

How to claim Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bets

Claiming the Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bets featured in this article is simple:

Choose any of the offers from the list

Click the link to go to the bookmaker website

Register a new betting account, taking care to fill in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.

Make a small deposit and wager a qualifying bet (see T&Cs for more details)

Claim the free bets

If you would prefer instead to get the latest odds and read our Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting tips, click the link.

Or, for info on Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum live streams and the latest team news, click here.

Betfred Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bets: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

New Betfred customers can claim £60 in Bonuses from a £10 qualifying bet in time for Friday’s Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga by clicking the link below and signing up for an account.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit, and place the first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Claim the Betfred Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer

Mr Rex Hertha BSC vs Vfl Bochum Free Bets: Bet £15 Get £10 In Free Bets

By signing up at Mr Rex, it’s possible to get a £10 Free Bet when you wager a £15 qualifying bet.

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Claim the Mr Rex Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer

888sport Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

At 888sport, new customers can bet £10 and claim £40 in free bets + a £10 casino bonus when signing up in time for Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum on Friday.

For further details, simply click the link below and get yourself registered today:

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Claim the 888sport Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer

Bet UK Hertha BSC VS VfL Bochum free bets: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Get yourselves signed up with Bet UK in time for Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum on Friday night to claim £30 in free football bets from a £10 qualifying wager.

See the T&Cs below for more details and click the link to sign up:

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7-day expiry.

Claim the Bet UK Hertha BSC vs Vfl Bochum betting offer

BoyleSports Hertha vs Bochum free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

A great new promotion at BoyleSports ensures each newcomer to the bookmaker receives £30 in Hertha Berlin vs Bochum Free Bets.

All you need to do is sign up and make a £10 qualifying bet.

To register an account with Boylesports, just follow the steps below:

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Claim the BoyleSports Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer

FansBet Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bet: Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

New customers at FansBet stand to receive a £10 Hertha BSC vs VFL Bochum Free Bet plus 10 Free Spins just by placing a £10 qualifying bet when they sign up.

Click the link and go to FansBet to get registered and claim your free Bundesliga bets.

New customer offer; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; The Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+.

Claim the FansBet Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer

LiveScore Bet Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

LiveScore Bet is offering £20 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on their sportsbook ahead of Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim the LiveScore Bet Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer

Bet Storm Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Bet Storm is offering a Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bet that entitles new customers to a £30 free bet when they deposit and bet just £10.

Click the link below to begin the registration process:

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum free bet

Check out the best football betting sites.

Mr Mega Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer: Bet £15 Get £10

Signing up for a new betting account with Mr Mega through the link below means that you can claim a £10 Free Bet by wagering £15 on any sports market, including Friday’s Bundesliga showdown between Hertha Berlin and Bochum.

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets are not eligible. Neteller, Skrill, and Paypal are not eligible. T&Cs apply.

Claim the Mr Mega Hertha BSC vs VfL Bochum betting offer