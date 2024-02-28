In 2023, the New York Giants finished a disastrous 6-11. Injuries altered the trajectory of the Giants’ season early on and the team was never able to recover. New York has several important decisions to make this offseason. They have improving free agents Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney who need to be resiged.

Additionally, the Giants have the 6th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. There’s been speculation as to what direction New York will go with the pick. Since Odell Beckham Jr. left, the team has been lacking a true WR1. On top of that, this is a rich QB class and the Giants could trade up and take someone to eventually replace Daniel Jones. No matter what happens, GM Joe Schoen emphasized the team will be adding a QB this offseason. Whether that be through the draft or free agency.

Should the Giants draft a QB in 2024 to replace Daniel Jones?

Daniel Jones having an occasional great game is not NEARLY enough to win in the NFL. The Giants need a QB who shows up and plays at a high level every. Single. Week. https://t.co/9fSonngkq2 — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) February 27, 2024



In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants used the 6th overall pick on QB Daniel Jones out of Duke. New York had a losing record in each of his first three seasons as their starter. However, the Giants overachieved in 2022. They went 9-7-1 that season and made the playoffs. Jones led the Giants to a playoff win and that was enough for New York to give him a long-term deal. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal. Last season, Jones played in six games after signing that extension and tore his ACL.

That leaves GM Joe Schoen in a tough spot this offseason. Publicly, he’s backed Daniel Jones and has committed to him for the 2024 season. However, he could have a different attitude behind closed doors. Schoen did not draft Jones. Former Giants GM Dave Gettleman was responsible for that pick. With the Giants, Schoen has not been able to draft a QB yet in the first round. That could change this offseason if the right player is available at six for New York.

“I have faith in Daniel [Jones] as our starting quarterback” Joe Schoen provides the latest on Daniel Jones: pic.twitter.com/tLcc5gAxX7 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 27, 2024



Joe Schoen is not one to tip off any of his future decisions. He’s been honest with the media that New York is going to add a QB this offseason. It’s being speculated the Giants could take a QB in the first round. They could also add a backup QB this offseason if they are truly dedicated to Jones as their starter in 2024. With Jones coming off an ACL tear, the Giants need to add a QB who can be ready to start the season if Jones is not available. We’ll have to wait and see what New York does.