NFL

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has made it clear the team will be adding another QB this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joe Schoen Giants
Joe Schoen Giants

In 2023, the New York Giants finished a disastrous 6-11. Injuries altered the trajectory of the Giants’ season early on and the team was never able to recover. New York has several important decisions to make this offseason. They have improving free agents Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney who need to be resiged. 

Additionally, the Giants have the 6th overall pick in the 2024 Draft. There’s been speculation as to what direction New York will go with the pick. Since Odell Beckham Jr. left, the team has been lacking a true WR1. On top of that, this is a rich QB class and the Giants could trade up and take someone to eventually replace Daniel Jones. No matter what happens, GM Joe Schoen emphasized the team will be adding a QB this offseason. Whether that be through the draft or free agency.

Should the Giants draft a QB in 2024 to replace Daniel Jones?


In the 2019 NFL Draft, the Giants used the 6th overall pick on QB Daniel Jones out of Duke. New York had a losing record in each of his first three seasons as their starter. However, the Giants overachieved in 2022. They went 9-7-1 that season and made the playoffs. Jones led the Giants to a playoff win and that was enough for New York to give him a long-term deal. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal. Last season, Jones played in six games after signing that extension and tore his ACL.

That leaves GM Joe Schoen in a tough spot this offseason. Publicly, he’s backed Daniel Jones and has committed to him for the 2024 season. However, he could have a different attitude behind closed doors. Schoen did not draft Jones. Former Giants GM Dave Gettleman was responsible for that pick. With the Giants, Schoen has not been able to draft a QB yet in the first round. That could change this offseason if the right player is available at six for New York.


Joe Schoen is not one to tip off any of his future decisions. He’s been honest with the media that New York is going to add a QB this offseason. It’s being speculated the Giants could take a QB in the first round. They could also add a backup QB this offseason if they are truly dedicated to Jones as their starter in 2024. With Jones coming off an ACL tear, the Giants need to add a QB who can be ready to start the season if Jones is not available. We’ll have to wait and see what New York does.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Schoen Giants
NFL

LATEST Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has made it clear the team will be adding another QB this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024
Jamal Adams Seahawks pic
NFL
Do the Seahawks plan on releasing veteran safety Jamal Adams this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 28 2024

At 9-8 last season, the Seahawks just missed out on the playoffs. Surprisingly, the team moved on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll. Mike Macdonald was hired to replace Carroll….

b9303f97c29b97230f5d50b104a70be2
NFL
What Draft Assets Do The Falcons Have To Trade For Justin Fields?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 28 2024

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears early in the 2024 off-season. They are technically on the clock as the owners of the first overall pick, but it is unclear…

rsz dm 240107 kyler murray ffia
NFL
These 4 NFL Players Are Set To Have Cap Hits Of Over $50 Million In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 27 2024
Raheem Morris Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Raheem Morris was blunt about the Falcons needing improved QB play in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Ryan Poles and Justin Fields pic
NFL
Bears’ GM Ryan Poles said he will be ‘transparent’ with Justin Fields as the 2024 draft looms
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Would the Minnesota Vikings trade Justin Jefferson this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 27 2024
Arrow to top