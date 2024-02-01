Several factors played into a rough start to the 2023 season for the New York Giants. The team faced injuries and had a gauntlet in their first five weeks. Brian Daboll and the Giants started the season 1-5 and were never able to dig themselves out. Two of Daboll’s three coordinators have either been fired this offseason or mutually parted ways with the team. Only offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remains in New York.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan announced that the team plans to bring Kafka back in 2024. Earlier in January, there were reports that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would stay. However, that all went south relatively quickly. Additionally, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was fired. Mike Kafka was a finalist for the Seahawks’ head coaching job. The 2024 could realistically be his last in New York with the attention he’s getting around the league.

Mike Kafka will remain with the Giants in 2024 as their offensive coordinator

Mike Kafka will remain with the Giants in 2024 as their offensive coordinator

From 2017-2021, Mike Kafka worked his way through the ranks with the Kansas City Chiefs. He started as an offensive quality control coach and was the QB coach/passing game coordinator. After the 2021 season, he was hired by the New York Giants to be their next offensive coordinator. With the attention Kafka had around the league this offseason, it was unsure whether he would be returning to the Giants in 2024. He was a finalist for Sealltle’s head coaching vacancy but did not get the job.

That means the 36-year-old will be returning for his third season with the Giants in 2024. It would have been brutal for New York if they had to replace all three coordinators this offseason. They are lucky to have Kafka returning. The Giants are trying to build something on offense and Kafka has been part of that for the last two seasons. Having him back in 2024 is irreplaceable for the continuity of their team, especially the offense.

New York’s offense struggled in 2023. It’s now on Mike Kafka and the coaching staff to get things right for 2024 and put the team in a position to win. It didn’t help that the Giants had to use three different starting QBs last season. The Giants have lacked a true WR1 for several years since Odell Beckham Jr. left. With a rich WR pool in the 2024 Draft, New York could address that need with the 6th overall pick. Or the team could show their plans for the future and draft a new QB. No matter what happens, Mike Kafka and the offensive coaching staff will use who they have available to make the Giants a legitimate offense in 2024.