Fulham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Opening Weekend Predictions

Off the back of a resounding Community Shield victory over Manchester City, last season’s runners-up Liverpool begin their season with a trip to west London to face newly promoted Fulham.

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tips

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 1: Luis Diaz to Score

Getting things underway, we are tipping Luis Diaz to open his account for the new season.

The Colombian only joined the Reds last January, but he has settled into life in England exceptionally fast having scoring eight goals and registered four assists in half a season.

We are expecting huge things from the 25-year-old this year in his first full season, and if last year’s campaign is any indicator of his undoubted quality, it would be no surprise to see him find the net on the opening day.

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 2: Both Teams to Score

While, along with City, Liverpool conceded the joint-least goals last season with 26, we are tipping Fulham to get on the scoresheet here.

Marco Silva has transformed the Cottagers into a terrifying attacking side as they notched in 106 goals on their way to winning the Championship last season – only Manchester City have achieved more back in the 1992/93 season.

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals

With that last tip, it only seems logical that this fixture should yield a fair amount of goals.

While Fulham are indeed a force to be reckoned with going forward, they are prone to conceding and a Liverpool side that scored 94 goals in the league as well as challenging for the quadruple right to the end will almost certainly take advantage of this.

Fulham vs Liverpool Bet Builder Tip 4: Liverpool to Win

Rounding off our selections, we are expecting Jurgen Klopp’s side to prevail victorious on the opening day.

They lost just two games in the league last season, drawing eight and winning an incredible 28 fixtures despite not clinching the title.

This is about as tough as it gets for Fulham, who we think will be on the receiving end of a reality check following the dizzying heights of their season last year.

Fulham vs Liverpool Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Fulham 19/2 Draw 9/2 Liverpool 3/10

Fulham vs Liverpool Team News

While Fulham manager Marco Silva recently bemoaned the lack of squad depth as his disposal with just 16 senior players and two central defenders, he will have a fully fit squad to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp starts marquee summer signing Darwin Nunez after his crucial goal in the Community Shield, while Diogo Jota is still ruled out with a hamstring problem having not featured at all in pre-season.

Fulham vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream