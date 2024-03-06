Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Red Devils Are Monitoring 19-Year-Old Midfielder, Manchester City Also Interested

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed both Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Benfica’s teen sensation Joao Neves.

Manchester United & Manchester City Both Monitoring €120 Million Joao Neves

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano disclosed United were in an open-ended race for Neves, warning they could have to pay a fortune to get the player on their books. Benfica reportedly want €120 million ($130.45 million) for the 19-year-old, and with Manchester City also in the mix, the Portuguese outfit might not settle for a much smaller fee.

The Italian revealed:

In terms of possible midfield signings coming in for United, the race remains open for Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, who has been scouted by the Red Devils, and also by Manchester City.

Benfica will insist on the release clause of €120 m being triggered, so it’s not an easy deal, but the interest from Premier League clubs is there in terms of scouting. So far, no club has approached Benfica to start a negotiation yet, so it remains absolutely open.”

According to Transfermarkt, Neves’ current market valuation stands at €45 million ($48.92 million), meaning it could be a massive gamble for Manchester United or Manchester City to pay the amount Benfica is demanding.

How Man Utd Could Benefit From Signing Joao Neves

Neves, who has already played three matches for the Portugal national team, is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the world. The versatile midfielder is a defensive midfielder by nature, but can also play higher up the pitch in a central or even attacking midfield role.

With Saudi-linked Casemiro struggling to pull his weight lately on the pitch and picking up frequent niggles, the Mancunians could use a player like Neves in the middle of the park. Additionally, signing a player of Neves’ caliber would also fall in line with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ recruiting philosophy. According to sources, the club’s new minority owners want to buy players who are not only young but also have a high ceiling, and the Benfica graduate ticks both boxes.

Graduating from the B team in January 2023, Neves has played 61 matches for Benfica’s senior side so far, scoring thrice and providing three assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2028.

Arrow to top