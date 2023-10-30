On Monday, October 30th, France Football will announce the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or Award. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the two favorites to lift the coveted individual accolade, with reports backing the former to lift his eighth Ballon d’Or and further cement his position as the most accomplished player in the award’s history.

In anticipation of the award ceremony in Paris, we will take a look at seven nations that have had the privilege of housing the most Ballon d’Or Awards. Now, without further ado, let’s check out how many awards the top seven nations have won and shed light on the players that lifted them!

#7 Brazil – 5 Wins (4 Winners)

The most accomplished nation in FIFA World Cup history, Brazil has given birth to four Ballon d’Or winners. The country celebrated its first Ballon d’Or success in 1997 when Ronaldo Nazario reached the top of the hallowed podium. The former striker won the award again following Brazil’s World Cup triumph in 2002.

Rivaldo and Ronaldinho won the award in 1999 and 2005, respectively, before Kaka beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the punch to lift it in 2007. No Brazilian has since won the prestigious award.

#6 Italy – 5 Wins (5 Winners)

Italy is home to five Ballon d’Or winners, with the superstars winning the award one time each.

Juventus legend Omar Sivori became the first Italian to win the award in 1961. Arguably the greatest playmaker in Italy’s history, Gianni Rivera, brought the accolade back to Italy in 1969. A long 13 years later, Paolo Rossi gifted Italy its third Ballon d’Or.

In 1993, the sensational Roberto Baggio secured a Ballon d’Or on the back of an unforgettable campaign with the Bianconeri. Finally, in 2006, FIFA World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro won the Golden Ball for Italy. No defender has since managed to stand on the iconic dais and deliver an acceptance speech.

#5 Argentina – 7 Ballon d’Or Awards (1 Winner)

Having won seven Ballon d’Or Awards, Argentina has claimed the fifth spot on the list. Astonishingly, they only have one man to thank for it: the legendary Lionel Messi.

Messi, who is hoping to win his eighth Ballon d’Or this year, won the award four consecutive times between 2009 and 2012. He missed out on a couple of seasons before returning to the podium again in 2015. The Argentina icon’s last two wins came in 2019 and 2021.

#4 Portugal – 7 Wins (3 Winners)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is the fourth country on this list, with the European powerhouse birthing three Ballon d’Or winners and housing seven Golden Ball Awards.

Iconic forward Eusebio was the first Portuguese to win it when he climbed atop the podium in 1965. Then came Luis Figo in 2000, ending a 35-year drought. Finally, Ronaldo arrived and dominated the scene, winning a whopping five of them between 2008 and 2017 (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017). The 38-year-old is still going strong and could return to the Ballon d’Or shortlist next year.

#3 Netherlands – 7 Ballon d’Or Awards (3 Winners)

In its heydays between the 1970s and 1980s, the Netherlands was a force to be reckoned with, winning as many as seven Ballon d’Or Awards in that period.

The iconic Johan Cruyff won it thrice in 1971, 1973, and 1974 before Ruud Gullit brought the Dutch groove back to the podium in 1987. Then came Marco van Basten, bagging the accolade three times in 1988, 1989, and 1992.

#2 Germany – 7 Wins (5 Winners)

With seven Ballon d’Or triumphs under its belt, Germany is the second nation on the list. Five German players have won the award over the years, starting with Gerd Muller in 1970.

Franz Beckenbauer became the next German to win it in 1972, before claiming the prestigious trophy once again in 1976.

Four years after Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won two consecutive Ballon d’Or Awards in 1980 and 1981. Lothar Matthaus became the fourth German player to ever win the award following his triumph in 1990. Matthias Sammer was the last of his nation to win the Ballon d’Or, with his victory coming 27 years back in 1996.

#1 France – 7 Wins (5 Winners)

France currently has seven Ballon d’Or Awards in its cabinet, with five players claiming them. Raymond Kopa became the first Frenchman to lift the Ballon d’Or Award in 1958. Michel Platini became the second French Ballon d’Or winner in 1983 before bagging it again in 1984 and 1985. Since then, no other Frenchman has won the coveted accolade more than once.

Six years after Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin took the award back to France, winning it in 1991. Then came Zinedine Zidane in 1998, winning the award following a legendary season at Juventus. Finally, 24 long years later, Karim Benzema ended the French drought when he lifted the trophy in France last year.