Starting today, the 2024 NFL scouting combine will take play in Lucas Oil Stadium. As it has since 1987. However, the league does plan on having other cities host in the future. The nation’s top prospects have received an invite to the combine. It’s a chance for them to show off their talent and prove why they belong in the NFL.

One position scouts are keeping an eye on this year is the QB. There will likely be at least 2-3 taken within the first six picks. The top three names at QB are Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye. Williams and Daniels have chosen not to throw at the combine this week and wait until their respective Pro Days. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to break this news.

The two previous Heisman Trophy winners will not throw at the NFL combine this week

Potential top overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams will wait until his Pro Day to throw and workout for scouts, sources say. He’ll be in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but not throw for teams. pic.twitter.com/uITGKO9c37 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024



There is already plenty of tape on Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels for scouts to see. However, seeing them throw live is different. Williams and Daniels will not throw on 3/2 when the rest of the QBs. Scouts will get a chance in late March to attend Williams and Daniels’ Pro Days and see them throw. The two QBs could be the first two picks off the board depending on how Chicago and Washington draft. For over a year, Caleb Williams has already been declared the #1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

That was before the 2023 NFL season was even played. The Bears got the #1 overall pick from the Panthers and are in a position to draft Caleb Williams. Chicago has Justin Fields already, but the Bears cannot pass up on Williams’ talent at #1 overall. In his collegiate career, Williams played one year at Oklahoma and two at USC. During his 2022 campaign, the 22-year-old dominated college football and won the Heisman Trophy. How could the Bears pass up on a player like Williams with the first overall pick?

#LSU QB Jayden Daniels, one of the NFL Draft’s top QBs, plans to throw at his Pro Day rather than the NFL Combine, sources say. He’ll be in Indy for interviews and meetings, but not work out. pic.twitter.com/nci8RXI9Kr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024



During the 2023 college football season, LSU’s Jayden Daniels proved he’s an elite QB prospect. While the Tigers did not make the playoffs, Daniels had a dominant final season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023. He started his career at Arizona State in 2019 and played his final two seasons with LSU. Daniel’s 2023 season made him a household name and likely a top-five pick at least in the 2024 NFL Draft. While scouts at the combine would have loved to see Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels throw, there will still be a chance to see them live at their Pro Days. Williams’ is on March 20th and Daniels’ is on March 27th.