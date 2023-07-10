In the aftermath of his defeat to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Robert Whittaker. Read on to find out more about the former UFC Middleweight Champion’s professional MMA record, previous fights, his UFC title record and how many stoppages he has.

Robert Whittaker MMA Record

Robert Whittaker turned professional back in 2009 with a debut victory against Chris Tallowin in Perth, Australia. Since then, Whittaker has had another 29 professional MMA fights, winning all but six of them.

Whittaker’s career has been nothing short of magnificent to date. The New Zealander is the former UFC Middleweight Champion, as well as being one of the most complete and well-rounded mixed martial artists on the entire UFC roster.

‘The Reaper’ is without a doubt one of the most skilful fighters from any division in the UFC, of that there is no question. His career up to now has been sensational, and he still has some potentially big nights ahead of him.

As previously mentioned, Robert Whittaker made his professional MMA debut almost 15 years ago now. He was on an XFC card where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via knockout in the very first round. Whittaker then had 10 more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Whittaker’s first nine wins inside the cage all came via stoppage in the very first round, whether that was via knockout or submission. Quite an emphatic record to boast.

Robert Whittaker had a decent start to his tenure in the UFC. He won his first two fights in the UFC. He then suffered back-to-back defeats to Court McGee and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson respectively, before then going on a nine-fight winning streak after that.

During these nine wins, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ defeated the likes of Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares and Urijah Hall. He also beat Yoel Romero on two occasions, becoming the UFC Middleweight Champion in the process.

The New Zealand MMA superstar then lost his belt to the now champion, Israel Adesanya. Whittaker bounced back with three more big wins against Darren Till, Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier, before getting his rematch with ‘The Last Stylebender’. Whittaker fell just short again on this occasion, with Adesanya winning via unanimous decision.

Two fights ago, ‘The Reaper’ bounced back in style with a dominant win over Marvin Vettori. He won the fight via unanimous decision, but pieced Vettori up and showed why he is widely regarded as one of the best middleweights on the planet, bar the champion.

Last time out, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ suffered a shock defeat to Dricus De Plessis at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Whittaker was a huge favorite, but was knocked out in the second round of their 185-pound bout with the South African.

Regardless of suffering defeat last time out, Whittaker is still widely regarded as one of the best middleweights outside of the champion, Israel Adesanya. You wouldn’t put it past him having one final run at UFC gold in the next couple of years.

The list of names he has defeated is pretty impressive. Yoel Romero twice, Jacare Souza, Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori, Kelvin Gastelum and Darren Till are just some of the stellar names Whittaker has defeated.

