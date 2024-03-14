The road to becoming a winning franchise has not been easy for the Detroit Lions. It’s been an uphill battle for the team to be where they are at today. A few seasons ago, the Lions were still thought of as one of the worst teams in the NFL. Detroit has done an incredible job of building its roster and continuity with its players.

After reaching the NFC Championship game last season, the Lions want to build off their incredibly successful 2023 campaign. The team announced today that they’re bringing back two key pieces of their franchise. Head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are getting contract extensions through the 2027 season.

After the 2020 season, the Lions hit a reset on their head coach and GM. First, the team looked for a new general manager and chose the former Director of College Scouting for the Rams, Brad Holmes. He was with the team for 18 seasons and climbed his way through the ranks. It all paid off for Holmes in 2021 when he became GM of the Lions. Shortly after Holmes was hired, Dan Campbell was chosen to be the team’s next head coach.

In year one, it was not pretty for the Lions. The team was 3-13-1 and it was a disappointing start to his time with Detroit. Luckily, the team bounced back in 2022 and put together a 9-8 season. They just narrowly missed out on the playoffs and knew they’d have their opportunity in 2023. With the talent GM Brad Holmes has brought to Detroit, the Lions were able to put together a spectacular 12-5 2023 campaign. As the 2nd seed in the NFC playoffs, the Lions were able to host two playoff games. Unfortunately, the season ended in the NFC championship game but the Lions proved to be real contenders in the NFC.

The Lions have built a winning culture in Detroit in that’s because Dan Campbell gives everything he has to that team. Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have made an incredible turnaround in Detroit. From winning three games in 2021 to playing for a spot in the Super Bowl in 2023. Detroit made a lot of history this season as a franchise that’s struggled to have postseason success. With Dan Campbell as their head coach, the Lions always have a fighting chance to win.