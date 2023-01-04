Site News

Damar Hamlin’s father asks for criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to stop

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Tee Higgins 091122 GETTY FTR
Tee Higgins 091122 GETTY FTR
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The father of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has pleaded with fans to stop the criticism of Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins after his tackle left led to Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest.

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and entered cardiac arrest after a tackle from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, with the 24-year-old requiring CPR for approximately ten minutes.

Hamlin was resuscitated at the stadium and transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati where he remains in critical condition as doctors work around the clock to help him breathe independently and without a ventilator.

RELATED: Top 5 Best NFL Games Of The 2022 Season

A spokesperson for the family said: “Damar’s parents are frustrated that Tee [Higgins] is receiving any sort of negative backlash, this was a regular football play. Tee has reached out, he’s been supportive of Damar and his family.”

American sports analyst and former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott appeared on ESPN’s show First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday and claimed Higgins was at fault for the incident.

“The NFL has tried to take the head out of the game. We almost don’t think of the violent hits — we always associate that with the defensive players in targeting and lowering their head.

“But they did put in the rule maybe five years ago, that offensive players can’t use the crown of their head, helmet as a weapon, which is kind of what Tee Higgins did and I’m not trying to put the blame on Tee Higgins, but that’s something that they tried to take out.”

The mother of Higgins tweeted her response to Scott’s claims, appearing frustrated at the allegations against her son.

Higgins was spotted with his mother shortly after the game was postponed on Monday night, walking through the stadium with his arm wrapped around her.

Skip Bayless came under fire for a tweet posted shortly after the incident on Monday Night Football, leading to former NFL star Shannon Sharpe’s absence on their show Undisputed on Tuesday.
The Cincinnati Bengals are +750 fifth favorites to lift the Super Bowl this February behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+380), Buffalo Bills (+400), Philadelphia Eagles (+550) and San Francisco 49ers (+550).

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Tee Higgins 091122 GETTY FTR
Site News

BREAKING Damar Hamlin’s father asks for criticism of Bengals WR Tee Higgins to stop

Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
2024 presidential election odds
Site News
Ron DeSantis Moves Into Pole Position For 2024 Presidential Election According to Latest Odds
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis may be on a collision course with former President Donald Trump for the Republican candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest betting…

bills
Site News
Top 5 Best NFL Games Of The 2022 Season
Author image Joe Lyons  •  6h

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing a close with teams around the league already looking forward to Super Bowl LVII and we’re taking a look at the five best…

Hamlin
Site News
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field With Confirmed Cardiac Arrest
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 3 2023
Hayes KO
Site News
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After Killian Hayes Punches Moe Wagner
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Dec 29 2022
NFL Christmas Day
Site News
Which Team Has the Most NFL Christmas Day Wins?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Dec 21 2022
World Cup 2022
Site News
Premier League stars played most at the World Cup with more than 30k minutes of football
Author image Vyomchaudhary  •  Dec 19 2022
Arrow to top