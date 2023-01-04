The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing a close with teams around the league already looking forward to Super Bowl LVII and we’re taking a look at the five best games so far this year.

Just one week of the NFL regular season remains with the playoff picture for multiple teams still yet to be determined ahead of the postseason which begins on Saturday, January 14.

There have been some breathtaking games so far this season with a ridiculously high standard of football being played throughout.

Top 5 Best NFL Games Of The 2022 Season

1. Buffalo Bills 30-33 Minnesota Vikings (Week 10)

The 2022 NFL game of the year is unquestionably the week ten clash between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings in one of the all-time great comebacks.

The Vikings trailed by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and when it looked to be a routine victory for Josh Allen and the Bills, Dalvin Cook’s 81-yard rushing touchdown set the tone for an instant classic.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s elite chemistry was on full display for the world to watch, taking a three-point lead inside the final 60 seconds in Buffalo.

Josh Allen led a game-tying drive by the Bills with just 41 seconds to play, setting up a field goal for Tyler Bass to convert and send the game to overtime.

Minnesota scored a field goal of their own to take a 33-30 lead in overtime before Allen was picked off by Patrick Petersen to seal a famous win for Minnesota in New York.

2. Minnesota Vikings 39-36 Indianapolis Colts (Week 14)

After trailing 33-0 at half-time in week 14, the Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts to win 39-36 in overtime.

This game had everything. After being completely shut out for the first 30 minutes, Kirk Cousins threw four touchdown passes and C.J. Ham rushed for the end zone to send the contest to overtime.

Just before the game tying-drive that saw Cousins find Dalvin Cook for a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, the Colts decided to go for it on fourth-and-one from their one 36-yard line instead of punting.

QB Matt Ryan was stopped just short of a crucial first down and failed to move the chains, handing the Vikings a golden opportunity which they snatched with both hands at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Greg Joseph kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal to seal a famous victory in Minnesota, beating out the previous record of the Buffalo Bills’ 32-point comeback against the Houston Oilers in January 1993.

3. Dallas Cowboys 40-34 Philadelphia Eagles (Week 16)

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles combined for 74 points in an unforgettable week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve, with the hosts erasing a ten point lead in the third quarter.

Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was sorely missed by the visiting side, sitting out due to a shoulder injury suffered a week prior against the Chicago Bears as backup Gardner Minshew carried the baton.

Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for one to total four on the day for Dallas, the same number as Philadelphia who scored two less field goals.

CeeDee Lamb received two touchdowns in the end zone in an impressive performance, preventing the Eagles from securing the number one seed in the NFC.

4. Las Vegas Raiders 34-37 San Francisco 49ers (Week 17)

Despite being on the wrong side of the result, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams broke a 25-year-old franchise record, smashing Tim Brown’s feat of 1,408 receiving yards in a single season.

Adams claimed the record with a phenomenal 45-yard catch to set up a game-tying touchdown for the Raiders and send the game to overtime before Robbie Gould’s field goal sealed the win for San Francisco after Jarrett Stidham was picked off.

Derek Carr was benched by the Raiders, seemingly ending his nine-year relationship with the franchise and Stidham was handed the opportunity to try and turn things around.

The former New England Patriot threw three touchdown passes and completed 23/34 passes but was let down by two interceptions, including a crucial one in overtime which saw Tashaun Gibson run all the way inside the 15-yard line.

5. Kansas City Chiefs 24-27 Cincinnati Bengals (Week 13)

Joe Burrow got yet another victory over fellow star QB Patrick Mahomes on week 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in Ohio.

Mahomes and the Chiefs led 24-20 early in the final quarter before Travis Kelce’s fumble set up a flawless 53-yard drive from Burrow, completing 6 of 7 passes and throwing an eight-yard touchdown to Chris Evans.

Burrow threw for 286 yards on the day with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, edging out Mahomes with 223 yards and one touchdown.

