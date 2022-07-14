Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Proposal: Striker Could Afford Average UK House Within 20 Hours

With Cristiano Ronaldo eager to part ways with Manchester United this summer, a whole host of football’s elite are said to be monitoring his situation.
Reports from Portugal this week suggest an unnamed club from Saudi Arabia are prepared to offer the 37-year-old a deal he truly can not refuse.
The proposal, which includes a £30m transfer fee, would see the Portuguese propelled to the top of the highest earners list. The two-year contract is said to be worth £210m, and when broken down, it would see him earn £14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and £10.4m per month. This is roughly five times more than he currently earns.
While Ronaldo’s desire is to leave Manchester United in search of a club with stronger title ambitions and a place in his beloved Champions League, this offer could well prove incredibly tempting when you break down the numbers.
What Could Ronaldo Afford to do and How Quickly?
We have decided to have a little fun here at Sportslens by taking a look at some of the stupendous items the legendary striker could afford should the unnamed Saudi club table said proposal.
- As the title suggests, he could afford the average UK house, priced at around £280,000, in just under 20 hours.
- It would take him less than three days to afford a Bugatti Chiron.
- He could accumulate enough money to pay for an incredibly overpriced meal at Salt Bae’s restaurant in London within five minutes.
- The most expensive property in the UK, which is valued at £35m, would be his within three and a half months.
- He could buy the most expensive Rolex ever sold (£15m), The Paul Newman Rolex Daytona, seven times over with his yearly salary.
- The seventh most expensive private jet in the world the Boeing 747-430 owed by the Sultan of Brunei, equates to roughly his full two-year salary. It comes equipped with washbasins made out of solid gold and Lalique crystal.
- Once his two years is up, he could move into the eighth most expensive property in the world. Four Fairfield Pond (£250m) has 39 bathrooms and 29 bedrooms, as well as a private basketball court, a two-lane bowling alley, and a 164 seat theatre.