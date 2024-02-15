Last season, the Indianapolis Colts finished 9-8 and third in the NFC South. Additionally, they were 10th out of 16 teams in the AFC this season. Only the top seven seeds make the postseason. Their last playoff win was in 2019 against the Houston Texans.

The team has struggled to have postseason success since then. However, the Colts did draft their franchise QB this past year, Anthony Richardson. However, he suffered a shoulder injury and only played in four games. Indy needs to resign several important players this offseason if they want to build off 2023. Richardson hasn’t even played a full season yet. Their potential to be a dominant team is through the roof if they can keep the right players this offseason. NFL free agency starts on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

These three players must be resigned by the Colts this offseason



1. Kenny Moore II – CB

In 2017, the five-foot-nine CB went undrafted out of Valdosta State. New England eventually signed him as an undrafted free agent but he found his way to Indianapolis. As a rookie, Kenny Moore played in all 16 games and made five starts. Since then, the 28-year-old has started double-digit games in every season he’s played with the Colts. In 2020, Moore signed a four-year, $33 million extension and he’s due for another contract this offseason. The one-time Pro Bowler had 93 tackles, three interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in 2023. Moore has been a consistent player for the Colts and is likely someone they need to resign.

Kenny Moore II had a bounce back year in 2023. Does that mean the #Colts + Moore II marriage will continue?https://t.co/rkRfZh2JLo — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) February 12, 2024



2. Michael Pittman Jr. – WR

While the Colts did not have their starting QB for a majority of the season, their skill position players showed up. Backup QB Gardner Minshew played in all 17 games last season and made 13 starts. His #1 target was fourth-year WR Michael Pittman Jr. who had a breakout season. Pittman had a career-high 109 catches, 1,152 receiving yards, and (72.0) yards per game. The 26-year-old was in the last year of his rookie contract in 2023. Pittman is a massive piece in the Colts’ offense and he is someone the team needs to seriously resign this offseason. Luckily, the Colts have the fifth-most salary cap space for 2024 at (71.2) million.

Michael Pittman Jr. on being a free agent & Anthony Richardson 👇#ForTheShoe #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/xC3idj66ru — The Sick Podcast – Anvil Show (@sickpodcolts) February 8, 2024



3. Julian Blackmon – S

Despite an injury on Christmas Eve, safety Julian Blackmon had a strong season for the Colts in 2023. His general manager Chris Ballard thought Blackmon played “excellent” this past season. He said the team really hurt when he was not available. The 26-year-old was on the IR for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Still, Blackmon played and started in 15 of their 17 games in 2023. It was a breakout season in 2023 with career-highs in interceptions (4), pass deflections (8), and tackles (88). After being drafted in 2020, Blackmon just finished the final year of his rookie deal and is deserving of an extension this offseason.

Should the Colts resign Julian Blackmon? If so, how much? pic.twitter.com/yl94svqxLb — The Colts Cast (@TheColtsCast) February 8, 2024