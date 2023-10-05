Leading up to their Week 4 matchup with the Ravens, Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury. Reportedly, he told his teammates all week that he should be ready to go for Sunday. When Watson finished his pre-game warmups last Sunday, he knew something wasn’t right.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson knows his body well and let the 28-year-old make the call as to whether he’d play or not. That’s very rare that a player has the final judgment on a decision like that. Watson surely could have played and his teammates were not happy that he didn’t. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said players were aggravated after Watson insisted all week that he’d be able to play.

The Browns have a bye in Week 5 and will face the 49ers on Sunday 10/15

Do you think Kevin Stefanski threw Deshaun Watson under the bus? #DawgPound “I didn’t see it like that…” –@JoshCribbs16 & @MrsMariaCribbs debate⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S4NDu774NT — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 4, 2023



In the 2023 preseason, the Browns had a lot of depth at QB. However, the team decided to trade Joshua Dobbs to the Cardinals and suddenly the backup job was available. Cleveland drafted QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round out of UCLA. This was DTR’s first ever NFL start and he struggled.

Thompson-Robinson was 19-36 passing for 121 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Browns were never in a position to win with the rookie making his first start on short notice. Deshaun Watson was dealing with a bruised throwing shoulder and felt like he was unable to play. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said Watson’s teammates would have rather him say that he’d give it a shot and then sit out. They were not happy with how he said all week that he would play and then was out hours before the game.

Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson was cleared but decided not to play; @RealSkipBayless reacts: “In all my time of covering the game, I’ve never seen a coach declaring that it’s all on the player.” pic.twitter.com/aKrG6Eqb7J — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 3, 2023

Moving forward, this should not be an issue for the Browns. Watson clearly got the message that his teammates were not happy with how Sunday was handled. He’s a leader on their team and he’ll have to handle himself better next time if he wants to keep the respect of everyone in the locker room.