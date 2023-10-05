NFL

Deshaun Watson’s teammates were not happy that the veteran QB did not play in Week 4 vs. the Ravens

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Leading up to their Week 4 matchup with the Ravens, Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson was dealing with a shoulder injury. Reportedly, he told his teammates all week that he should be ready to go for Sunday. When Watson finished his pre-game warmups last Sunday, he knew something wasn’t right. 

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson knows his body well and let the 28-year-old make the call as to whether he’d play or not. That’s very rare that a player has the final judgment on a decision like that. Watson surely could have played and his teammates were not happy that he didn’t. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said players were aggravated after Watson insisted all week that he’d be able to play.

The Browns have a bye in Week 5 and will face the 49ers on Sunday 10/15


In the 2023 preseason, the Browns had a lot of depth at QB. However, the team decided to trade Joshua Dobbs to the Cardinals and suddenly the backup job was available. Cleveland drafted QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round out of UCLA. This was DTR’s first ever NFL start and he struggled.

Thompson-Robinson was 19-36 passing for 121 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Browns were never in a position to win with the rookie making his first start on short notice. Deshaun Watson was dealing with a bruised throwing shoulder and felt like he was unable to play. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said Watson’s teammates would have rather him say that he’d give it a shot and then sit out. They were not happy with how he said all week that he would play and then was out hours before the game.

Moving forward, this should not be an issue for the Browns. Watson clearly got the message that his teammates were not happy with how Sunday was handled. He’s a leader on their team and he’ll have to handle himself better next time if he wants to keep the respect of everyone in the locker room.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
