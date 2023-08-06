Betting

NFL Odds: Bengals Are Only Slight Favorites To Win AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals are amongst the handful of NFL teams with the shortest Super Bowl odds, but they are by no means a shoo-in to be the champions of their own division.

It speaks to the yearly competitiveness we see out of the division on a regular basis. The Steelers and Ravens have long been thought of as the best of the bunch, but the Browns and Bengals have made strides in recent years in order to close the gap.

NFL Odds: Bengals Favorites In AFC North, But Not By Much

Who can challenge Joe Burrow and company for the division crown this coming season? Here are the betting odds for the AFC North for 2023:

Cincinnati Bengals +160

The Bengals have the longest odds of any team that is projected to win its division, at +160. It isn’t as much a knock on them as it is an unknown about the rest of the teams in the North, because Cincinnati looks to be as strong as ever entering 2023. They have advanced to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship in the past two seasons, but they have unfinished business in finally winning a championship.

The Bengals are listed at +1000 to win the Super Bowl, and Joe Burrow has +800 odds to win MVP.

Baltimore Ravens +210

Lines shifted heavily for the Ravens early in the off-season when it was unclear what Lamar Jackson would choose to do with his future. But the former NFL MVP quarterback has re-signed with Baltimore, instantly giving them one of the more dangerous offenses in the AFC. They’ve added Odell Beckham Jr. to the wide receiver group, and are returning a defense that finished in the top-5 in points allowed and top-10 in yards allowed.

Cleveland Browns +350

The Browns are easily the biggest question mark in the division heading into 2023. They made plenty of noise last off-season by signing Deshaun Watson, but he struggled to live up to his gigantic contract, though in a limited sample size.

Cleveland is hoping that he can get back to being the quarterback that he was in Houston, and they could be a sneaky team in the AFC playoff picture if he can.

Pittsburgh Steelers +475

The Steelers have won the AFC North 10 times since 2001 and have been one of the most consistent franchises in all of sports over that span. But 2023 might be the toughest year yet, with the three-headed monster of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph manning the quarterback position.

But a Mike Tomlin coached team has still never finished under .500, which is likely what would have to happen for the Steelers to finish in last place.

