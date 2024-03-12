NFL

Cincinnati has released Joe Mixon and signed former Colts RB Zack Moss to a two-year deal

Zach Wolpin
This past season, the Bengals finished 9-8, fourth in a competitive AFC North division. Pro Bowl QB Joe Burrow had lingering injuries that held the team back offensively. He was available for 10 games in 2023 and missed seven contests. Heading into 2024, the Bengals’ offense is going to look slightly different. 

It was announced yesterday that star WR Tee Higgins has requested a trade from the team. They franchise-tagged him last month but Higgins wanted a long-term deal. Additionally, sources have reported that the Bengals are releasing Pro Bowl RB Joe Mixon after seven seasons. Cincinnati acted quickly and signed RB Zack Moss to a two-year deal. Mixon will play for a new team next season and joins a crowded free-agent RB market.

Where will Joe Mixon play in 2024 after being released by the Bengals?


In the 2017 NFL Draft, Joe Mixon was a second-round draft pick by the Bengals. He broke out in his second season with Cincinnati. Mixon had over 1,100+ rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His best season with the team was his 2021 campaign where he was named to his first Pro Bowl. The 27-year-old had 1,205 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Mixon had 42 receptions for 314 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

After seven years, the team finally decided to move on from Joe Mixon. Sadly, it was a move that many Bengals fans saw coming. There were rumors Mixon wouldn’t be back with Cincinnati in 2023. With Mixon gone, the Bengals will save $6.1 million in cap space for next season. However, they will absorb $2.75 million in dead money. In place of Mixon, Cincinnati has signed RB Zack Moss to a two-year deal, $8 million deal.


Moss was with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He played in 14 of their 17 games and made eight starts. The 26-year-old was a valuable piece while Jonathan Taylor had lingering injuries. It was a breakout season for Moss in 2023. In 14 games he had a career-high (183) carries, (794) rushing yards, and (5) rushing touchdowns. This was supposed to be Joe Mixon’s last season with the Bengals on a two-year deal. Instead, the Bengals brought in his replacement and then cut Mixon. He was not allowed to test the open market right when free agency began.  Mixon will look for a new place to call home in 2024 as he heads into his eighth professional season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

