An arrest warrant was issued in Cincinatti on Thursday afternoon for Bengals RB Joe Mixon who is charged with aggravated assault.

The Cincinatti running back is accused of waving a firearm towards a woman and shouting at her: “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you. The police can’ get me.”

According the complaint, the incident occurred on the 21st of January, which was the day before the Bengals knocked out the Bills in the Divisional Playoff Round in Buffalo.

Joe Mixon’s agent released a statement on Thursday afternoon, which stated that all charges would be dropped on Mixon by Friday.

Just spoke to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, who says the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped Friday.

“It was a rush to judgement. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work.”

The Bengals also released a statement following the incident:

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon has also previously been charged with misdemeanour assault and was suspended for a season of college football in Oklahoma after he was shown knocking out a female student in a restaurant in 2014.

