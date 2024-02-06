Premier League holders Manchester City delivered a commanding response to Arsenal’s win over Liverpool, snatching a massive 3-1 victory at Brentford on Monday night (February 5). The victory, buoyed by the brilliant Phil Foden, allowed the Cityzens to move to second place in the league standings. They are now sitting just a couple of points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Hat-Trick Hero Phil Foden Guides Manchester City To Comeback Win Over Brentford

Brentford, who came into Monday’s game on the back of three defeats in four outings, were in dreamland in the 21st minute, as Neal Maupay put the Bees in the driver’s seat. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken went long from his goal-kick, hoping to find sharpshooter Ivan Toney. Man City defenders expected the Englishman to charge down the pitch, but he cleverly left it for Maupay, who kept his cool to find the bottom-left corner of Ederson’s goal.

In the 23rd minute, Erling Haaland had a great opportunity to bring City back level. The Norwegian, however, uncharacteristically misplaced his shot, allowing Flekken to deny him with his outstretched foot. City inevitably restored parity before the break, with Foden latching on to Ethan Pinnock’s shockingly weak clearance inside the box and finding the back of the net.

Eight minutes into the second half, City pulled ahead, thanks to Foden’s second goal of the night. Kevin De Bruyne delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box, which Foden guided just beyond the reach of Flekken with a delicate header.

With 20-odd minutes left to play, Foden completed his hat-trick, thus sealing a 3-1 win for the Cityzens. Receiving the ball from Haaland just outside the area, the England international dribbled his way into the box and slotted it under the keeper. It was the second Premier League hat-trick of the 23-year-old’s career, with his previous one coming in a 6-3 win over Manchester United in October 2022.

Guardiola Lauds Foden For Stepping Up When City Needed Him

Speaking to the press after his team’s win at the Gtech Community Stadium, Guardiola was full of praise for Foden. The Spaniard said the academy graduate was enjoying his most “influential” season and lauded him for stepping up with a match-defining performance.

Guardiola said (via ESPN):

“We needed it [Foden’s performance] today. I think Phil is playing … the most [influential] season for the team in terms of goals, assists. How he played simple, how he can be more aggressive. He has the pleasure to score the goals and the threat when he’s close to their box. Always he is there.

“So he’s an exceptional, exceptional player. He is [young] and already has more than 250 games for City, that shows the impact he has had since he arrived.”

The versatile English midfielder has played 33 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring 11 times and providing nine assists.