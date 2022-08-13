Countries
Home News manchester united lose 4 0 away at brentford in shocking result

Manchester United lose 4-0 away at Brentford in shocking result

Updated

44 mins ago

on

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have lost a second Premier League game in a row against Brentford in shocking fashion following last week’s 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton.

The result leaves Manchester United rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th with 0 points, -5 goal difference, and 2 losses through 2 games.

Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo sealed a 4-0 lead for Brentford before half-time and had the game wrapped up after 35 minutes.

Despite having 67% possession and managing 15 shots, United were completely outplayed and had an xG of 0.68 compared to Brentford’s 2.06.

Thomas Frank’s side have Mikkel Damsgaard to add to their line-up in what looks to be a promising second season in the Premier League and safe from relegation.

