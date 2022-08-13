David de Gea takes blame for Manchester United 4-0 defeat

David de Gea has taken the blame for Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, saying ‘I cost three points to my team today’ in a ‘poor performance’.
Erik ten Hag’s second Premier League game in charge of Manchester United ended in defeat once again following last week’s 2-1 loss at home to Brighton.
Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo completed a 4-0 win for manager Thomas Frank and Brentford.
David de Gea: "I cost three points to my team today and it was a poor performance from myself. It was a horrible day." #mulive [sky]
De Gea also asked to do the interview with Sky Sports post-match, in order to take accountability and apologise to the travelling fans in London.
David de Gea: "We should react better. I should save the first shot and the result would be different — sometimes I maybe have to read the game better and go long." #mulive [sky]
Manchester United are bottom of the Premier League table after two games and host Liverpool in their next game on Monday Night Football in nine days time.
