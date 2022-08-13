Countries
David de Gea takes blame for Manchester United 4-0 defeat

David de Gea takes blame for Manchester United 4-0 defeat

Updated

1 hour ago

on

0753bc0d 8276 4722 93b2 06ecc043d67a copy

David de Gea has taken the blame for Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, saying ‘I cost three points to my team today’ in a ‘poor performance’.

Erik ten Hag’s second Premier League game in charge of Manchester United ended in defeat once again following last week’s 2-1 loss at home to Brighton.

Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo completed a 4-0 win for manager Thomas Frank and Brentford.

De Gea also asked to do the interview with Sky Sports post-match, in order to take accountability and apologise to the travelling fans in London.

Manchester United are bottom of the Premier League table after two games and host Liverpool in their next game on Monday Night Football in nine days time.

