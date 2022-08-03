Leicester City take on Brentford in their opening game of the new season. Brentford impressed during their first season in the top flight. The hosts limped to an 8th place finish after showing promise of a top five finish.
Despite two bids for Maddison by Newcastle United, Leicester are reluctant to let their star man leave. Their decision is understandable, Maddison is a crucial part of Brendan Rodgers’ team.
Maddison is going to be crucial this season if they want to make their way back into the top 5 battle.
We’re backing Maddison to get his tally for the season off to a flyer this Saturday.
Leicester have great attacking options, but Brentford aren’t short of talent going forward either.
With Ivan Toney leading the line, Brentford are expected to get a goal in the game, and we believe it’ll be the same story in this match.
The attacking qualities in each team should cancel each other out with goals.
One piece of magic from a player on either side might help them snatch them three points, but we’re backing a draw in this opening game at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester City vs Brentford Team News
Rodgers will be disappointed with their summer transfer window with no new players coming through the door. Kasper Schmeichel is on the verge of being announced as a Nice player, Wesley Fofana looks likely to leave and Newcastle may put in a third bid for Maddison. It’s looking like it’ll be a rough season for Leicester City fans.
Brentford have bought smart in the pre-season, while keeping hold of their key players. Aaron Hickey, Bee Mee and Keane Lewis-Potter could turn out to be three of the better transfers of the summer come the end of the season.
Leicester City vs Brentford Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
- Kick off is scheduled for 15:00.
