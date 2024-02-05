Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has addressed reports linking Erling Haaland with a move to Real Madrid, bluntly stating that any perspective suitor must call the club directly to have a shot at signing the player.

Haaland Wants Real Madrid Move, Claims Spanish Media

According to multiple reports, primarily originating from Spain, Haaland wants a change of scenery as soon as this summer. The Norwegian reportedly decided to move to Madrid after losing out to Lionel Messi in the race for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award. As per the report, Haaland believes he would have won the award had he been a Real Madrid player.

In another report last week, Spanish media claimed Haaland did not like living in Manchester and would rather move abroad. The report subsequently credited Madrid with an interest in the former Borussia Dortmund star, noting how they were in a position to sign him for under €200 million, thanks to a release clause in his contract that will become valid in July 2024.

Guardiola States Reports And Tweets Will Not Work, Wants Prospective Suitors To Take It Up With Manchester City

During a press conference ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Brentford, Guardiola was asked to comment on reports linking Haaland with a move away from England. The Spaniard said signing Haaland was simple, as all clubs needed to do was call up Manchester City and ask.

Guardiola said (via Planet Sport):

“For one report, for one journalist or one Twitter account, one Instagram account, do you think they are going to change something that is going to happen? It’s not going to happen.

“It’s going to happen when Erling decides to extend the contract or not, when the club decides to extend a contract or not, or when we have potential offers to him or not.”

He added:

“If someone wants Erling, it’s easy. Call Man City and ask. It’s what we do when we want to sign someone. It’s not more complicated than that.”

Haaland, whom Manchester City signed from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022, has been a force to be reckoned with. He has played 76 games for the club so far in all competitions, scoring 71 times and providing 14 assists. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2027.