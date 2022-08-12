Brentford vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips: Premier League Predictions

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their loss against Brighton last week against Brentford on Saturday evening in London.

Brentford vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips

Brentford vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tip 1: Cristiano Ronaldo to score first @ 15/4 with Virgin Bet

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in yet another controversial transfer saga this summer after requesting a move away from Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in favour of joining a Champions League side.

Despite all the noise, Ronaldo is one of the few players in United’s current squad that shows full commitment and desire each time he steps onto the pitch to play for the club.

Ten Hag has confirmed that the 37-year-old is fit to start against Brentford on Saturday evening and could lead the line instead of a Christian Eriksen/Bruno Fernandes false nine as we saw against Brighton last week.

Undoubtedly United’s best player last season in an up-and-down campaign, Ronaldo scored 24 goals and with it now looking likely that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will stay at Old Trafford, he is our tip to score first in West London.

Brentford vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tip 2: Over 1 goals in the match @ 1/4 with Virgin Bet

This is simply a filler selection for the bet builder, but increases the combined odds from 11/2 to 15/2.

In both of Manchester United’s games against Brentford last season, at least three goals were scored with 3-0 and 3-1 wins for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

With Cristiano Ronaldo up front and Harry Maguire at the back, United are just as likely to bag loads of goals as they are to concede just as many – there is no consistency within the side.

Brentford vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tip 3: Manchester United to win @ 1/1 with Virgin Bet

After seeing United at a price of evens to beat Brentford on Saturday, it almost seemed too good to be true considering the difference between the two squads on paper.

However as we all know, Manchester United are prone to a shocker (or two) and this could end up being the worst value selection ever seen – but let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

In order for Ten Hag to get the supporters fully on board with his project this season, a win is necessary against Brentford who were just promoted two seasons ago and have lost their best player in Christian Eriksen who has now joined the Red Devils.

Last weekend against Brighton could’ve just been a blip, but the fanbase needs to see something more from this side as soon as possible to buy into the belief that this is going to be a different season than it was last year under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The squad is almost the same with a few additions and departures here and there – but the core remains as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in defence and Fred and McTominay in midfield – so why should we expect any improvement?

Despite the concerns, Cristiano Ronaldo’s full return should give United a huge boost and get them over the line against Brentford for their first three points of the season.

Brentford vs Manchester United Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Brentford 11/4 Draw 5/2 Manchester United 1/1

Brentford vs Manchester United Team News

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is in contention to start at the Brentford Community Stadium, but Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof will both miss out for the second week in a row.

Brentford completed the signing of Mikkel Damsgaard earlier this week but he won’t be available for selection on Saturday, alongside Ethan Pinnock who is out with injury.

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues and are unlikely to be involved.

Brentford vs Manchester United Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream