Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Brentford to make life difficult for Manchester United in their Premier League Matchday 29 meeting. Sutton believes the two teams are very evenly matched and has predicted they will play out a 2-2 draw.

Chris Sutton Predicts Manchester United Will Drop Points Against Brentford

After a seemingly never-ending international break, the Premier League is back with many mouth-watering tussles this weekend. While the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal remains the talk of the town, fans from the red side of Manchester will keep their eyes peeled for the trip to Brentford on Saturday (March 30).

With a top-four finish still within reach, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United must make every opportunity count and garner as many points as possible. Sutton, however, does not think United are up for the challenge and believes they will drop two more points on their trip to Gtech Community Stadium.

In his BBC predictions column, Sutton wrote:

“This is an interesting one. Brentford thumped Manchester United 4-0 in this fixture last season but the Bees are in terrible form at the moment with just one point from their past six games.

“Manchester United beat them at Old Trafford in October but only after two Scott McTominay goals in stoppage time, and they are not exactly flying either.”

He concluded by adding:

“United will score but I can still see this being another tricky afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s side, and they might have to settle for a point.”

Sutton’s prediction: 2-2

Brentford vs Manchester United: Recent Form & Head-To-Head

Brentford are coming into Saturday’s Premier League encounter on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Burnley. The loss at Turf Moor extended their winless run to six games in the Premier League (1 D, 5 L). With 26 points to their name after 29 rounds, they are toiling in 14th place in the league rankings.

Manchester United, on the other hand, sealed a memorable 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup Quarter-finals before the international break. They emerged victorious in their last Premier League outing as well, beating Everton 2-0, with both goals coming from the penalty spot. Ten Hag’s side are currently sixth in the league, sitting nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Brentford and Man Utd. have crossed paths 18 times over the years, with the former winning six, the latter 10, and two games ending all square. The Bees have lost four of their last five meetings with the Mancunians but beat them 4-0 at home last season.