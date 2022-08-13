Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United vs Brentford

Erik ten Hag has named his Manchester United side to face Brentford, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming back into the side and starting up front.
Cristiano Ronaldo coming in is Ten Hag’s only change from the line-up that lost 2-1 to Brighton on the opening weekend, as Scott McTominay drops out and Fred forms a midfield two with Christian Eriksen.
David de Gea is in goal, and in front of him is a back four of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Diogo Dalot.
Bruno Fernandes will play in-behind Ronaldo at striker, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho occupying the wings.
New signing Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord makes the bench, alongside Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Garner, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, and Alejandro Garnacho.
Brentford vs Manchester United Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Live Stream
- Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League are the options for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the action on Sunday.
- Customers can also watch the action live via the Sky Go app and Sky Sports website.
- Kick off is scheduled for 17:30 BST on Saturday 13th August.
