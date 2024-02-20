NFL

Eagles’ Avonte Maddox could be asked to take a pay cut this offseason to free up cap space

After a trip to the Super Bowl in 2022, the Eagles had a letdown season in 2023. In their first 11 games, Philadelphia was 10-1. Many had already called a rematch in the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles. However, the second half of Philly’s season could not have gone any worse. They were 1-6 in their last seven games. 

The Eagles dropped to the 5th seed in the NFC playoffs and had a road game vs. the Buccaneers in the wildcard round. Philadelphia lost 31-9 and it was a disastrous end to the season. Now, the Eagles have important decisions to make in the offseason to improve the team. One league source suggests the team needs to restructure the contract or simply cut CB Avonte Maddox. That move could help free up cap space for the Eagles this offseason.

Will Avonte Maddox still play for the Eagles in 2024?


In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected CB Avonte Maddox in the 4th round out of Pittsburgh. He’s played his entire six-year career in Philadelphia and is headed into the last season of a three-year, $22.5 million extension. First off, Maddox’s availability since signing that extension with the Eagles has been horrific. In 2021, he played in 16 games for the Eagles and made five starts. He missed just one game that season. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the last two years.

Maddox has played in a total of 13 games over the last two seasons with Philadelphia. Nine games in 2022 and just four in 2023. He was dealing with a shoulder injury for the majority of the season. In their only playoff game this year, Maddox did play. However, he would not have been able to truly help the downfall of the Eagles in 2023. Given his limited availability, Brad Speilberg of Pro Football Focus reported that Maddiox might be asked to take a pay cut this offseason.


If the Eagles completely moved on from Avonte Maddox before June 1, the team could save around $7 million in cap space for 2024. That could be money the Eagles could use elsewhere and not waste on a player who simply hasn’t been on the field. However, the Eagles’ secondary is already in dire need of help, and letting Maddox walk might not benefit that unit. Philadelphia could regret letting him walk if they were in a position where they needed a CB3 to step up and play a bigger role. Will Avonte Maddox play for the Eagles in 2024?

