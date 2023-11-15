After a tough loss at home to the Texans in Week 10, the Bengals have a quick turnaround in Week 11. They’ll be on the road to face the Ravens on TNF. Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, and Andrei Iosivas have all been ruled out for this primetime matchup. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was also on the injury report this week.

He hyperextended his knee late in Week 10 vs. Houston. Hendrickson has been a reliable player for the Bengals over the last two seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler has played in at least 15 games in 2021 and 2022. After a slight knee injury in Week 10, Hendrickson was off the injury report today and will play in Week 11.

Trey Hendrickson’s knee injury is not enough to hold him out of a primetime matchup with the Ravens on TNF

The #Bengals have ruled out WR Tee Higgins, DE Sam Hubbard, and WR Andrei Iosivas for TNF. Meanwhile, after hyperextending his knee on Sunday, pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson is somehow full go and will play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023



After an 0-2 start to the 2023 season, the Bengals have won five of their last seven games. Cincinnati is 5-4 this season and desperately needs a win this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive. They have a tough matchup on the road this week on TNF vs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore is averaging (27.0) points per game this season, the fifth-highest in the NFL.

To stop Jackson and the Ravens’ offense, the Bengals must have a strong defensive performance. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was on the injury report to start the week. He hyperextended his knee late in Week 10 vs. the Texans. However, the 28-year-old is good to go and will be available on Thursday night vs. Baltimore. Hendrickson is their best pass rusher and they’ll need his production to stop the Ravens.

Trey Hendrickson going fast on several individual drills. pic.twitter.com/FoqFkOpZTv — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 14, 2023



This season, Hendrickson leads the team with (8.5) sacks. That is tied for the seventh most sacks in the league in 2023. The next closest player on Cincinnati’s roster is DT BJ Hill with four sacks. Hendrickson is not the game-wrecker that some of the DEs are, but he’s still an effective player that the Bengals need on defense to win. He’ll be available and ready to go in Week 11 vs. Baltimore.