Bengals Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson (knee) will play on TNF vs. the Ravens in Week 11

Zach Wolpin
After a tough loss at home to the Texans in Week 10, the Bengals have a quick turnaround in Week 11. They’ll be on the road to face the Ravens on TNF. Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, and Andrei Iosivas have all been ruled out for this primetime matchup. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was also on the injury report this week. 

He hyperextended his knee late in Week 10 vs. Houston. Hendrickson has been a reliable player for the Bengals over the last two seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler has played in at least 15 games in 2021 and 2022. After a slight knee injury in Week 10, Hendrickson was off the injury report today and will play in Week 11.

Trey Hendrickson’s knee injury is not enough to hold him out of a primetime matchup with the Ravens on TNF


After an 0-2 start to the 2023 season, the Bengals have won five of their last seven games. Cincinnati is 5-4 this season and desperately needs a win this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive. They have a tough matchup on the road this week on TNF vs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Baltimore is averaging (27.0) points per game this season, the fifth-highest in the NFL.

To stop Jackson and the Ravens’ offense, the Bengals must have a strong defensive performance. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was on the injury report to start the week. He hyperextended his knee late in Week 10 vs. the Texans. However, the 28-year-old is good to go and will be available on Thursday night vs. Baltimore. Hendrickson is their best pass rusher and they’ll need his production to stop the Ravens.


This season, Hendrickson leads the team with (8.5) sacks. That is tied for the seventh most sacks in the league in 2023. The next closest player on Cincinnati’s roster is DT BJ Hill with four sacks. Hendrickson is not the game-wrecker that some of the DEs are, but he’s still an effective player that the Bengals need on defense to win.  He’ll be available and ready to go in Week 11 vs. Baltimore.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
