NFL Week 11 kicks off with a juggernaut clash between two AFC giants on Thursday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens. Find our picks, parlay and predictions for the game here alongside the odds.

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are cruising in the AFC this season and if it wasn’t for a monumental collapse at home to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, they would be sitting at the top of their conference ahead of the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

They’ve won four of their last five outings but after blowing a 14 point lead to the Browns, Lamar Jackson will be keen to guide Baltimore back into the win column against an opponent they’ve had many memorable battles with over the years.

Cincinnati (5-4) were also denied victory in Week 10 by CJ Stroud’s surging Houston Texans but like the Ravens, have won four of their last five. Joe Burrow almost led the Bengals to a miraculous comeback victory at the death, but it wasn’t meant to be for the 2021 AFC champions.

The Ravens and Bengals are the only two teams in the league to have at least three wins against teams with five or more wins, and this promises to be a blockbuster Thursday Night Football showdown at the M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Picks

Baltimore Ravens -4.0 (-110)

Under 46.0 total points (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Picks Explained

Pick 1: Baltimore Ravens -4.0 @ -110 with BetOnline

The Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season, picking up the second-most wins in the league – behind only last year’s Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles who have eight.

They’ve beaten a number of formidable oppositions, including the Houston Texans in Week 1 who recently overturned the Bengals – and followed that up in Week 2 by beating Cincinnati 27-24 on the road with an emphatic victory.

With wins against the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks in their stride too, Baltimore are rightful favorites to come away with the spoils on Thursday Night Football. They rank fifth-best in scoring offense (27 points per game) and best in scoring defense (15.7 points allowed per game).

They’ve forced 15 turnovers (eighth in the NFL) and have committed just 14, which ranks 20th. Undoubtedly one of the toughest oppositions to match up against, we’re picking the Ravens to cover the spread at -4.0 and record a second season win against the Bengals.

Pick 2: Under 46.0 total points @ -110 with BetOnline

By the law of averages, the under should hit in this one. Ravens games have averaged a total of 42.7 points per outing this season, compared to 41.5 for the Bengals. Despite their 27-24 Week 2 matchup totalling 51, we feel under 46.0 is the best play this time around.

Cincinnati have struggled offensively throughout the campaign, ranking 24th in total yards per game and have been even worse on the other side of the ball – conceding 384 total yards per contest.

Against a suffocating Baltimore defense, Burrow’s offense will find it increasingly difficult to put points on the board away from home and we’re siding with the under on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Same Game Parlay

Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown scorer (+150)

Joe Burrow under 258.5 passing yards (-110)

Joe Mixon over 53.5 rushing yards (-110)

Combined Same Game Parlay odds: +1000 with BetOnline

Lamar Jackson ranks third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns among quarterbacks, and at a price of +150 he looks solid value to add six points for the hosts against Cincinnati. He’s playing some of the best football of his career and is firmly in the running to win a second MVP award.

Joe Burrow is averaging just 245.3 yards per game this season and the under at 258.5 is our selection. The Bengals are accumulating the 16th-most passing yards per game this season and will likely look to their run game to get things going in Maryland. He put up just 222 passing yards against the Ravens earlier this season.

Joe Mixon is averaging 59.6 rushing yards per game in 2023 and with the likelihood that Cincinnati will place their trust in the running back to carry their offense in Baltimore, the over at 53.5 is our play here. He totalled 59 rushing yards on 13 carries against the Ravens in September and is poised to do so again this week.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Predictions

Whilst the Cincinnati Bengals have shown great improvement in recent weeks, the Ravens look a cut above. Joe Burrow’s late-game offense was exploited against Houston and he threw two crucial interceptions down the stretch which cost his side the win.

Baltimore have already beaten Thursday’s opponents this season and they’ve won four of their last five at home against the Bengals. Jackson has re-asserted himself as one of the NFL’s most elite quarterbacks in 2023 and he carries all the momentum.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Prediction: Bengals 17 – Ravens 27

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Odds

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals: +170 | Baltimore Ravens: -200

Cincinnati Bengals: +170 | Baltimore Ravens: -200 Point Spread: Bengals (+4.0) -110 | Ravens (-4.0) -110

Bengals (+4.0) -110 | Ravens (-4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 46.0 –110 | Under 46.0 -110