Bears Injury Report: Barring a setback, Justin Fields is expected to start this Sunday for Chicago in Week 11

Zach Wolpin
In 10 games played this season, the Chicago Bears are 3-7. For the past four games in a row, former first-round pick Justin Fields has been out with a thumb injury. Without Fields, the Bears have started undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent who’s gone 2-2 in four starts. 

Bagent did what he could to help Chicago win, but this is Fields’ offense when he makes his return. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fields is on track to start in Week 11 vs. the Lions. That would be his first game started since Week 6 vs. Minnesota. Chicago needs to evaluate Fields over their final seven games and decide if he’s their QB for the future or not.

Justin Fields is on track to start in Week 11 on the road vs. the Lions


The Bears were forced to start rookie QB Tyson Bagent when Fields suffered a thumb injury in Week 6. Fields’ biggest issue for not returning sooner was grip strength on the football. Chicago had a quick turnaround in Week 10, playing on TNF vs. the Panthers. While he was close to returning, Fields wasn’t quite ready to start that game.

However, Fields is expected to start this Sunday vs. the Lions. Ian Rapoport noted that head coach Matt Eberflus wants to see his QB1 throw and go through drills on Wednesday. If he looks good,  there will be no hesitation to start him this Sunday. In the four games Fields has missed, the team has gone 2-2. Despite staying .500, the Bears have lacked explosiveness on offense.


The Bears scored (17.8) points per game in the four games Fields has missed with a thumb injury. In the five games he started and finished this season, the team averaged (23.0) points per game. However, he was 1-4 in those starts. While his play hasn’t translated to consistent wins this season, there’s no question the team is more explosive with Fields. He’s playing for his in the final seven games of the 2023 season.

Chicago owns Carolina’s 2024 first-round pick that is currently #1 overall after the first 10 weeks. If the Bears feel that Fields’ play is not up to their standard, they could draft another QB in 2024. It’s up to Justin Fields as the starting QB to get his teammates involved and do the little things needed to win. In 31 career starts with the Bears, Fields is 6-25. He’s got to show the Bears something in this final stretch of the 2023 season or he might be with a new team next year,

