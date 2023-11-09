NFL

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said it’s hard to see Justin Fields as Chicago’s starting QB in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Fields Bears pic
Justin Fields Bears pic

Tonight, the Chicago Bears will be at home to host the Panthers on TNF in Week 10. Once again, the Bears will be without starting QB Justin Fields. He’ll miss his fourth straight game with a thumb injury he sustained in Week 6. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has started for Fields in the times he’s missed. 

With how the Bears’ season is heading, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had a strong take on Justin Fields. He thinks Fields not being Chicago’s starter next season is a real possibility. The Bears are going to likely have top-5 picks in the 2024 Draft. Orlovsky doesn’t see a world where the Bears wouldn’t take a QB with one of those first-round selections.

Is Justin Fields’ job on the line this season with the Bears?


Justin Fields has played in 33 career games over three seasons for the Bears and has made 31 starts. He played in 15 of Chicago’s 17 games last season, going 3-12 in those games. In six starts this season, Fields is 1-5. Over his career with the Bears, the 24-year-old is just 6-25 as their starting QB. It’s hard to deny his talent level, but it hasn’t translated to wins on the field.

Dan Orlovsky is only speculating when he mentioned Fields not being with Chicago in 2024. He doesn’t know what’s going on inside the Bears’ organization and what their plan is for the future. Chicago might feel comfortable with Fields at QB and could look for more talent to add on offense for him. However, there is a chance that the Bears are ready to cast Fields away and draft a new QB in the 2024 Draft.


There’s no telling when Fields will be able to return this season. Until then, Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears. When Fields is healthy enough to play, he’ll be their starter. His future with the team could depend on how the rest of the season plays out. It would be in his best interest to come back as soon as he can to try and save his job. However, the Bears also want to keep a high draft spot with the chance to have two top-5 picks. We’ll have to wait and see how the second half of the season goes for Chicago.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Justin Fields Bears pic
NFL

LATEST ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said it’s hard to see Justin Fields as Chicago’s starting QB in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Deebo Samuel is trending towards being available for San Francisco in Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

After a 5-0 start to the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with some adversity right now. They’ve been dealing with injuries to key offensive players and have…

Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: Justin Jefferson could return as soon as Week 11 for Minnesota
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h

The Minnesota Vikings have been without All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson for the past four games. The 24-year-old injured his hamstring late in Week 5 vs. the Chiefs. His injury was…

bd2ff360 118d 11ec a7dc 265d05328588
NFL
Bengals Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Officially A DNP On Wednesday
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h
cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
Justin Fields Listed As Doubtful For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
i
NFL
New York Giants To Start Tommy DeVito In Week 10
Author image Owen Jones  •  Nov 8 2023
J.C. Jackson patriots pic
NFL
Patriots Depth Chart: J.C. Jackson won’t travel to Germany with New England for Week 10
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 8 2023
Arrow to top