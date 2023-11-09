Tonight, the Chicago Bears will be at home to host the Panthers on TNF in Week 10. Once again, the Bears will be without starting QB Justin Fields. He’ll miss his fourth straight game with a thumb injury he sustained in Week 6. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has started for Fields in the times he’s missed.

With how the Bears’ season is heading, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky had a strong take on Justin Fields. He thinks Fields not being Chicago’s starter next season is a real possibility. The Bears are going to likely have top-5 picks in the 2024 Draft. Orlovsky doesn’t see a world where the Bears wouldn’t take a QB with one of those first-round selections.

Is Justin Fields’ job on the line this season with the Bears?

“It’s hard to envision Justin Fields as a Chicago Bear in 2024.” —@danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/rjjOLpKUL8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2023



Justin Fields has played in 33 career games over three seasons for the Bears and has made 31 starts. He played in 15 of Chicago’s 17 games last season, going 3-12 in those games. In six starts this season, Fields is 1-5. Over his career with the Bears, the 24-year-old is just 6-25 as their starting QB. It’s hard to deny his talent level, but it hasn’t translated to wins on the field.

Dan Orlovsky is only speculating when he mentioned Fields not being with Chicago in 2024. He doesn’t know what’s going on inside the Bears’ organization and what their plan is for the future. Chicago might feel comfortable with Fields at QB and could look for more talent to add on offense for him. However, there is a chance that the Bears are ready to cast Fields away and draft a new QB in the 2024 Draft.

VIDEO: Justin Fields throwing at practice today. He’s listed as DOUBTFUL for tomorrow night’s game against the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/YA9HrxU3sJ — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) November 8, 2023



There’s no telling when Fields will be able to return this season. Until then, Tyson Bagent will start for the Bears. When Fields is healthy enough to play, he’ll be their starter. His future with the team could depend on how the rest of the season plays out. It would be in his best interest to come back as soon as he can to try and save his job. However, the Bears also want to keep a high draft spot with the chance to have two top-5 picks. We’ll have to wait and see how the second half of the season goes for Chicago.