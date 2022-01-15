Aston Villa will be looking to avenge their defeat against Manchester United earlier on in the week when the two sides meet again on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats across all competitions and the home side will be desperate to bounce back strongly with a win. They were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United earlier on in the week in the FA Cup and Steven Gerrard will demand a strong reaction from his players here. Villa have made a couple of impressive signings in the January transfer window and the home fans will be hoping that the new arrivals can make their mark against the Red Devils tonight. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to replicate their performance from earlier on in the week and pick up all three points away from home. The Red Devils cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to finish in the top four this season.

When does Aston Villa vs Manchester United kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Aston Villa vs Manchester United kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 15th of January, at the Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Team News

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will be without the likes of Leon Bailey and Marvelous Nakamba due to injuries. John McGinn is suspended and the likes of Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are away on international duty.

Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Manchester United team news

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without the suspended duo Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay. Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba remain injured. Eric Bailly is away on international duty.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

