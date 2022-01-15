Aston Villa vs Manchester United live stream
If you're looking to follow the Premier League clash between Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview
When does Aston Villa vs Manchester United kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Aston Villa vs Manchester United kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 15th of January, at the Villa Park.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United Team News
Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Luiz, Sanson; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho
Manchester United team news
Manchester United predicted line-up vs Aston Villa: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani
