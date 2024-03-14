Soccer

Arsenal Prepared To Double Martin Zubimendi’s Wages To Secure His Signature Ahead Of Liverpool

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Zubimendi
Arsenal Zubimendi

Premier League giants Arsenal will reportedly offer to double Martin Zubimendi’s wages in order to fend off Liverpool in the race to sign the Spaniard from Real Sociedad this summer.

Arsenal To Double Zubimendi’s Wages To Fend Off Liverpool

The Gunners are reportedly working on a wage package for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of his proposed summer transfer, with a five-year contract worth £115,000 set to be offered.

If accepted, that would double his current salary with La Liga side Sociedad, who will do well to keep their hands on the defensive midfielder as Europe’s elite swarm for his signature.

Yes, not only are Arsenal interested in the 25-year-old, but all of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona have also been touted as potential destinations four the four-time Spain international ahead of next season.

Reports suggest that the North Londoners lead the race for his signature as things stand however, and FootballTransfers claim that they have no issue in activating his €60 million release clause.

This comes following last summer’s expensive transfer window, in which Mikel Arteta’s side spent more than €200 million on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

Departures are expected at the end of the season though, with Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale being linked with exits, which would put the club in strong standing in terms of Financial Fair Play regulations and would likely fund their swoop for Zubimendi.

Where Would Zubimendi Fit In At The Emirates?

The Gunners have long admired Zubimendi, and they now look ready to pounce for his signature following another impressive season in Spain and in Europe.

Thus far in 2023/24, he has registered four goals and an assist in 41 appearances for Real Sociedad across all competitions, and helped inspire his side to the last-16 of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Sociedad also find themselves occupying sixth place in La Liga with 10 games remaining, and although a second successive Champions League qualification looks unlikely at this stage – it still remains a possibility, with Zubimendi playing a massive part in keeping their hopes alive.

But where exactly would he fit in at the Emirates? Well, he may well replace either Jorginho or Thomas Partey. The former’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and question marks have been raised over the future of the latter after suffering another injury-stricken campaign.

However, there have been talks of a fresh contract extension for Jorginho, therefore it seems likelier that Zubimendi would replace Partey’s position within the Premier League title-chasers’ squad come next season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Zubimendi
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Prepared To Double Martin Zubimendi’s Wages To Secure His Signature Ahead Of Liverpool

Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 14 2024
Rashford PSG Manchester United
Soccer
PSG Prepare £80m Swoop For Manchester United and England Star Marcus Rashford
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 14 2024

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly plotting an £80million move for Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. PSG Plot £80m Move For…

UEFA Champions League Draw
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Where To Watch In US, Teams & Dates
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024

In the aftermath of 16 fascinating matches over February and March, we now have the eight quarter-finalists of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. On Friday (March 15), UEFA will…

Screenshot 2024 03 14 at 11.00.15
Soccer
Next Newcastle Manager Exclusive: Magpies Eye Roberto Mancini as the Club Prepares Post-Eddie Howe Contingency
Author image Dean Jones  •  Mar 14 2024
Lionel MEssi Scored For Inter Miami Against Nashville
Soccer
“There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions” – Nashville Boss Hails Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi As The Most Influential Player In MLS
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Scored 175 EPL Goals
Soccer
“There are two teams there who can be cocky” – Thierry Henry Names Two Teams Arsenal May Want To Avoid In The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Champions League
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Rates Gunners’ Chances Of Signing Either Ivan Toney Or Victor Osimhen This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 14 2024
Arrow to top