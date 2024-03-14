Premier League giants Arsenal will reportedly offer to double Martin Zubimendi’s wages in order to fend off Liverpool in the race to sign the Spaniard from Real Sociedad this summer.

Arsenal To Double Zubimendi’s Wages To Fend Off Liverpool

The Gunners are reportedly working on a wage package for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of his proposed summer transfer, with a five-year contract worth £115,000 set to be offered.

If accepted, that would double his current salary with La Liga side Sociedad, who will do well to keep their hands on the defensive midfielder as Europe’s elite swarm for his signature.

Yes, not only are Arsenal interested in the 25-year-old, but all of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona have also been touted as potential destinations four the four-time Spain international ahead of next season.

Reports suggest that the North Londoners lead the race for his signature as things stand however, and FootballTransfers claim that they have no issue in activating his €60 million release clause.

This comes following last summer’s expensive transfer window, in which Mikel Arteta’s side spent more than €200 million on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya.

Departures are expected at the end of the season though, with Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Aaron Ramsdale being linked with exits, which would put the club in strong standing in terms of Financial Fair Play regulations and would likely fund their swoop for Zubimendi.

Where Would Zubimendi Fit In At The Emirates?

The Gunners have long admired Zubimendi, and they now look ready to pounce for his signature following another impressive season in Spain and in Europe.

Thus far in 2023/24, he has registered four goals and an assist in 41 appearances for Real Sociedad across all competitions, and helped inspire his side to the last-16 of the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Sociedad also find themselves occupying sixth place in La Liga with 10 games remaining, and although a second successive Champions League qualification looks unlikely at this stage – it still remains a possibility, with Zubimendi playing a massive part in keeping their hopes alive.

But where exactly would he fit in at the Emirates? Well, he may well replace either Jorginho or Thomas Partey. The former’s contract is due to expire in the summer, and question marks have been raised over the future of the latter after suffering another injury-stricken campaign.

However, there have been talks of a fresh contract extension for Jorginho, therefore it seems likelier that Zubimendi would replace Partey’s position within the Premier League title-chasers’ squad come next season.