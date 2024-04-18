Former Major League Soccer (MLS) star Herculez Gomez has lauded Lionel Messi for his performance in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC on April 13, saying the Argentine rediscovered his “prime Barcelona” form. Gomez, however, is still disappointed that Messi could not bring his ‘A Game’ in Herons’ CONCACAF Champions Cup defeat to Monterrey days before.

Lionel Messi Was Below His Best Against Monterrey

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi fired on all cylinders to take Inter Miami to a hard-fought 3-2 win over Sporting KC away from home last Saturday. The Argentine icon scored once and bagged an assist in front of 72,000 fans inside the Arrowhead Stadium, winning the Matchday MVP award.

Three days before claiming a famous win at Sporting KC, Messi and Co. suffered a 3-1 (5-2 on aggregate) defeat to Monterrey in the MLS. The 36-year-old provided an assist but was nowhere near his unplayable best.

Herculez Gomez Lauds Inter Miami Skipper’s Performance Against Sporting KC But Isn’t Happy With Monterrey Display

Messi has taken America by storm, winning the Leagues Cup in his debut season and establishing himself as the best player in the league. Every time Messi walks out to the pitch, fans expect magic. And to the Barcelona icon’s credit, he has rarely disappointed.

Like thousands across the country, Gomez also hoped for a miracle in the second leg of Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Monterrey. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man could not instigate a turnaround. In the following game, however, Messi was back to his majestic best.

Discussing Messi’s performance against Sporting KC, Gomez expressed joy and despair at once. He told ESPN’s Futbol Americas (via GOAL):

“It’s three days too late. We see Messi and friends play in MLS and they look like the Harlem Globetrotters. Guess what the opposition looks like then? The Washington Generals. You go from playing against Rayados [Monterrey] who in CONCACAF is star-studded in their house where the fans were hostile, and I thought we were going to see the angry Messi and for him to show up, but he sure did in this game [vs Sporting KC]. We got prime Barcelona Messi, but my initial reaction? Three days too late.”

Messi has played eight games for Vice City in all competitions so far, scoring seven times and providing four assists. He will next be in action against Nashville SC on Saturday (April 20).